CAVE CREEK, Ariz., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cactus Foothills Little League, today announced the Little League Softball team advances to play in the coveted double-elimination World Series Regional Softball Tournament.
Cactus Foothills Little League must have something special in the local Cave Creek water; the 8-10, 9-11, and Little League Softball teams won Arizona State Championship titles this year – a feat very few leagues can dream of at this level of play. But this young league is no stranger to championships; since the creation of the softball program in 2016, the organization has racked up a staggering 5 State Championship titles, including this year's sweep. "Credit for the amazing softball performances of all our Little League All-Star team lands squarely on the coaches, players, and the amazing local community Little League family," said Chad Forbes, Cactus Foothills Little League President. "The newly coined 'Highlighter Nation,' proudly named for the bright yellow highlighter team colors, is ready to show off our highlighter pride at the Regional Tournament in California."
"It's such a rewarding experience for these young, talented softball players, and I'm so incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work they have put in after having to sit on the sidelines during the pandemic." Brett Cundall, team Manager, said. "Imagine what it is like to be on television with ESPN plus, be interviewed by some of their softball heroes and represent a community that is Cactus Foothills Highlighter Nation crazy, they're ready to play and are stoked to represent our hometown."
Aimee Cvancara, Arizona District 3 Little League Administrator, commented, "Given the challenges the players and community have overcome since 2019, it's exceptional to be able to repeat as Arizona State Softball Champions and represent our great state in the Western Regional tournament. All of our local Little League ® teams have battled hard for this coveted spot in the tournament, and our AZ3 District could not be prouder."
Don't miss a minute of the action and see the games live on ESPN+.
About Cactus Foothills Little League
Cactus Foothills Little League - chartered by Little League®, first in 1984 - provides both Little League Baseball® and Little League Softball® experiences to boys and girls ages 4-15 to Cave Creek's communities, Carefree, and the northeast Phoenix metropolitan area. Cactus Foothills Little League strives to nurture the development of players, coaches, and the community through these experiences by promoting sportsmanship, loyalty, honesty, a sense of fair play, teamwork, respect for authority, and courage. Cactus Foothills Little League offers seasonal play in both the fall and spring, with developmental camps available during the off-season, and serves nearly 600 kids each year.
About Little League®
Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players and one million adult volunteers in every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries.
