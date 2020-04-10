LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Elite Academy, launching its operations in 2020, is a unique approach to both education and training located in a 12,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in the beautiful Greater Los Angeles community of Westlake Village, California. The academy, which specifically focuses on the 8th grade school year and the 8th grade repeat-year, combines a high caliber educational curriculum with elite sports performance training facilitated by a team of expert trainers and coaches, effectively preparing student athletes bodies and minds for the future now.
The Future Elite Academy stands apart from other institutions with its Game After the Game Entrepreneurial curriculum. The academy students will be immersed in a year-long supplemental enrichment program that will include topics such as:
*financial literacy
*interviewing skills
*recruiting
*business ethics
*sports psychology
*sports management
* 21st century business project.
The performance training segment of The Future combines over 4,000 square feet of indoor turf space with a weight room based on the layouts of NCAA D1 strength training facilities as well as onsite full-service sports therapy clinic. Academy students and athletes from all sports and from all ages will have access to the facility and the team of expert trainers to maximize their potential and achieve their performance goals with detailed and individualized programming. The Future specializes in both sports-specific and position-specific training, highlighted by baseball, golf, and football programs, which is coached by an expert staff that possess collegiate and professional playing/coaching experience.
The Future has paired with the Frampton Foundation (5013c) to assist in providing opportunities for inner city children from Los Angeles to attend the academy. In addition, the newly launched Darnay Holmes Mentorship Program which is geared towards helping our student athletes navigate through the obstacles they face while maximizing their potential. The Frampton Foundation, combined with the positive influence of our instructors and staff will help provide the youth with an excellent opportunity to improve their lives at a critical age.
The Future is currently taking applications for the 2020-21 academic year.
For more information on The Future Elite Academy please visit www.futureeliteacademy.com or reach out directly to the team at info@thefutureelite.com