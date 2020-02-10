- Full year 2019 net sales of $1,701 million, a 37% increase compared to 2018. - Full year 2019 operating income of $133 million, a 3% increase compared to 2018 and a record for the Company. Full year 2019 non-GAAP operating income of $163 million, an increase of 23% compared to 2018 non-GAAP operating income of $133 million. - Projected full year 2020 net sales are estimated to grow approximately 3% - 5% compared to 2019. Projected 2020 earnings per share is estimated to grow to $0.82 - $0.94 compared to $0.82 in 2019.