TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally ranked high school runners Mary Ellen Eudaly and Caroline Lehman officially signed with Division 1 universities on National Signing Day, November 10, 2021.
Eudaly, a two-time state champion, holds a top two all-time 1600-meter time of 4:44.80. She signed with the University of Arkansas, a national running powerhouse. Eudaly also holds a time of 2:13.71 in the 800-meter race and 10:17.36 in the 3200, as well as a 5K personal best of 17:35.10. Earlier this year, Eudaly won the Florida State Championship 1,600-meter race. Her personal record of 4:44.80 in the event is the second fastest in the history of Florida.
Lehman is a three-time state champion and Adidas National 5k champion with a time of 16:53.22. She signed with the University of Notre Dame. Lehman is also a 2-mile Florida record holder with a time of 10:14.86, and a 1600-meter personal record of 4:46.03. Lehman also won the Florida state championship, and her personal record in the 3200-meter race is 10:16.48.
Mary Ellen Eudaly and Caroline Lehman have been teammates at Cambridge Christian School under the coaching leadership of Ray Friedman. Their team is ranked number one in the state and 25th nationally. The girls used to compete on rival teams, but since joining the same team have been able to train together and push each other to faster times.
Founded in 1964, Cambridge Christian School is a college preparatory school serving students 3 months to 12th grade from a Christ-centered worldview. It has become the premier Christian school in the greater Tampa area and was recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.
