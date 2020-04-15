DOVER, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator of electronic musical instruments, is excited to spotlight jazz pianist Knick Smith as a member of its well-known Artist Program. Smith, a veteran to the program and music industry, is slated to release a new CD called "Romance" this April. A tribute to love, creativity and diverse genres in music, Romance was created utilizing Smith's collection of instruments including the Casio PRIVIA PX-5S. Casio's Artist Program was created to help and inspire ambitious artists and propel established musicians. By providing multiple levels of support including the best tools and technology available, artists are able to leverage Casio's musical instruments while in the studio, at home or on the go.
"Knick Smith is a talented, experienced artist, whose music transcends generations," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "As a friend and industry mainstay, we are so proud to assist in Smith's creative process. Romance is a fantastic CD and we are beyond excited for the world to hear it."
Throughout his career, Smith has performed with a variety of well-known artists including Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Kenny Garrett, Freddie Jackson, and Bill Summers, just to name a few. His new CD celebrates his story and the freedom of making music through incorporating styles seen in various categories. The title, Romance, comes from his belief that the world needs love especially in times of heartache and suffering. Nearly all of the songs featured on the CD are originals except for two which pay tribute to his favorite artists, Prince and Barry White. Smith utilizes Casio's PRIVIA PX-5S in creating, performing, and producing his music especially for Romance. The PX-5S redefines what a stage piano can be, providing an arsenal of acoustic piano, vintage keyboard and synth sounds with powerful controller features and sequencing tools, all in a remarkable 24-pound package.
"The PX-5S has a stunning acoustic piano sound. As I move forward in my career, I always seek the highest quality sound generator to be used when an acoustic instrument is unavailable. The PX-5S's high-quality tone is heard whenever it is played. What you can't hear is its incredible lightweight design and amazing keyboard action," said Smith. "Casio has been a key partner throughout my musical journey. I look forward to a continued successful partnership as I compose and perform in the future."
For more information on Knick Smith and his new CD Romance, please visit https://www.nicksmithmusic.com/music. Smith is part of a remarkable roster of Casio artists that includes Roshon, Alicia Witt, Larry Dunn, Steve Weingart, Darrell Lavigne, and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.
