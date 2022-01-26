BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first China Media Group (CMG) Forum, which opened in Beijing Wednesday evening.

In the congratulatory letter, Xi said the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will open soon, and China will deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world.

As the theme of the forum is "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics", Xi expressed the hope that the participants in the forum will pool wisdom through discussions and share thoughts through exchanges, so as to help display the unique beauty of winter sports more splendidly, carry forward the Olympic Spirit, and work together to promote progress of the Olympic winter sports.

Link: https://youtu.be/-nqyu3fSm7g

