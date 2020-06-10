DOVER, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- June is here and with it comes two wonderful reasons to celebrate - Father's Day and graduation! Whether you're commemorating a recent graduate or showing your appreciation to the father figure in your life, Casio has you covered. Although this year's pandemic has made celebrating a challenge, you can still acknowledge your loved ones with unique gifts from Casio including versatile timepieces and innovative digital pianos and keyboards. One thing is for sure - Dads and Grads deserve a special celebration this year, so surprise them with a gift that matches their personality and interests.
For Fitness Fanatics
Runners and fitness fanatics have been getting creative when it comes to staying fit. Some are exercising indoors with treadmills or joining virtual workout sessions, while others are using stairwells or running laps in their backyards. As warmer weather blankets most of the country and restrictions loosen, many are making the most out of their free time by taking long walks or running outdoors. G-SHOCK'S latest addition to the G-SHOCK MOVE lineup, the GBD100-1A7 is the perfect fitness tool for Dads and Grads who are fitness minded as the watch provides the ability to set goals, track runs/ workouts, and monitor progress. The GBD100-1A7 features Bluetooth® capabilities that allow continuous connection with a smartphone. These watches link with the GPS of a smartphone for quicker calibration of distance measurements, enabling accurate running distance measurements, even during use without a phone connection. Users can also track running pace, running distance, calories burned, steps, and much more.
For Nature Lovers
With warmer weather and longer days, June is the perfect opportunity to disconnect, take a breather, and enjoy the great outdoors. Casio's PRO TREK line is the perfect accessory for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities. The PRTB50YT-1 features a black titanium bezel and band and combines quality, functionality and elegance. It's a versatile timepiece that goes well in the boardroom and yet is the perfect companion tool for adventures near and far.
It is equipped with quad sensor technology that can detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, temperature, and steps. It features smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth® to communicate with PRO TREK's Connected app where information such as route log, calories burned, image and location indicator, and much more is available and shareable.
For Dapper Looks
Offering quality and a sleek look, Casio's EDIFICE collection design ethos is Speed and Intelligence. Whether your loved one is a recent graduate preparing for a job interview, or an office professional that travels to distances near and far, the new ECB10P-1A is a great gift option.
The ECB10P-1A features a silver stainless-steel bezel, black dial with red accents and a black resin band. The watch can be paired to a smartphone with just a push of a button. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth® technology, the watch can access the correct time in their current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and daylight saving time information. The timepiece provides notifications for any event added to a calendar, features that will ensure your Grad or Dad will appreciate. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a super illuminator for nighttime display, five alarms, and much more.
For Music Lovers
If the person in your life is a music lover, what better way to show your appreciation than to surprise him/her with a Casio PRIVIA PX-S1000. The gift of music is one that lasts a lifetime. Not only does it unite people for different reasons, it also helps alleviate stress, provides entertainment and helps to create new memories.
Available in black or white, the sophisticated, slim-cased 88-key PRIVIA PX-S1000 digital piano provides authentic grand piano sound and touch. Due to its compact size, the PX-S1000 is stylish enough for any room and small enough to not overpower small spaces. Another feature is the integrated Bluetooth audio which enables any device to connect wirelessly to the PX-S1000, to play music through its powerful stereo amplification system. And with Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, you can change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder, and learn their favorite songs with a graphical "piano roll" which also grades playing ability. The benefits of gifting a digital piano are endless and can be shared with the entire family. After all, the best memories are those made together at home!
