WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swim 'N Fun, a full-service family owned and operated pool company, in Winter Springs, Florida is growing due to the increasing demand for residential pool maintenance service. Bob Wright, owner of Swim 'N Fun stated "With the growth in backyard pool construction more and more homeowners are needing pool maintenance. The Coronavirus pandemic has kept people home this past year, many have turned their backyard into an oasis for relaxation and family time around their swimming pool. With this influx of new residential pools, we are growing our staff of swimming pool maintenance technicians to keep up with the increased demand in pool care. Homeowners throughout Central Florida are needing good pool technicians to balance their pool water chemistry, vacuum their pool, clean the filters and much more. Florida's heat, humidity and summer thunder storms reek-havoc on any outdoor swimming pool. Rain water can upset the PH of the pool water. Algae management is something most homeowners typically don't enjoy keeping up with."
In addition to their weekly pool maintenance service, Swim 'N Fun also offers a retail store. Homeowners can bring their pool water sample to the store for a free water test. Depending on the results of the test, homeowners can readily find pool care products in Swim 'N Fun's retail store to better manage their pool care.
Wright added "We are servicing residential pools daily, so we are welcoming full-time and part-time applicants to apply for the swimming pool service technician position. We offer an extensive training program, competitive pay, benefits and a friendly work environment."
For more information, visit online at: https://swimnfun.com/employment.
Swim 'N Fun is a family owned and operated company that has been in business since 1986. This full-service pool company provides well known residential swimming pool and spa products, friendly customer service, and reliable swimming pool maintenance.
Swim 'N Fun carries a variety of BioGuard products in their retail store. Consumers will find competitive pricing on pool chemicals, salt pool products, pool heaters, pool vacuums, nets and brushes, pool floats/toys, goggles, masks, pool pumps, pool lights, pool chlorinators, automatic pool cleaners and more. Swim 'N Fun also offers the Big Green Egg grills and grill accessories, seasonings and sauces for the barbeque enthusiast. Residential pool owners are invited to shop and save with Swim 'N Fun's spring specials. Wright added "we currently have a variety of money saving offers on filters, shock and tablets. We keep our specials updated on our website, visit https://swimnfun.com/swim-n-fun-pool-supply-store for more information."
Swim 'N Fun is located at 1315 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, Florida. For more information call 407-699-1952 or visit online at https://swimnfun.com/.
Media Contact
Sheri Defreest, Swim 'N Fun, 407-699-1952, swimtime3@aol.com
SOURCE Swim 'N Fun