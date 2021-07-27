PHOENIX, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tim Markison, lawyer, inventor and golf shoe company founder and CEO, has planned a cross-country bicycle ride this fall to increase awareness of child abuse prevention and to promote healing for those who were victims of abuse. He will kick off the 3,000-mile ride in San Diego on September 29 and will end the trip in Jacksonville, Fla. in early November. The cross-country route also includes stops in Phoenix, Austin, Texas, Baton Rouge, La. and Tallahassee, Fla.
Markison and his team at Athalonz, a leading golf shoe technology company, have launched the Interwoven Circles Foundation with the hopes to raise $1 million from the cross-country bicycle ride. All monies donated will be provided to non-profit organizations that focus on child abuse prevention and/or healing the wounds of child abuse.
"I'm a survivor of child sexual abuse and it left me with deep and painful emotional wounds," says Tim Markison, Founder and CEO of Athalonz. "As a young adult, I lived in a continual state of stress and fear; I suffered panic attacks; I hated my body; I felt I was stupid; I felt I couldn't do anything right; I felt inferior to pretty much everyone, and I felt I was unworthy of anything but misery. With the help of many, I now live a fulfilling life. "
Child abuse includes sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, negligence, domestic violence, and witnessing or experiencing a traumatic event. Studies suggest that 60% of adults in the US experienced some form of child abuse, with 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 of men being victims of child sexual abuse; a statistic that hasn't changed in almost 30 years.
Most abusers were abused themselves, and Markison feels that in order to end the cycle of child abuse, victims should be encouraged to feel their feelings and talk about their experiences. He's benefited heavily from group and individual therapy sessions and hopes that bringing more awareness to the issue and opening up a conversation will motivate victims of abuse, especially men, to seek help.
Markison considers himself a recreational cyclist, and this will be his longest and hardest ride to date. Ron Cates, who has been helping Tim prepare since March, has coached dozens of world-class cyclists. According to Cates, "I created as aggressive a training plan as I dared, but Tim has adapted incredibly well. He will absolutely be ready to do this ride."
Markison and the Interwoven Circles Foundation hope people all over the country will join in on his ride, either virtually or in person, and will support through social channels by using the hashtag #CycleToEndAbuse. He has already gained support from celebrities and professional athletes and is currently looking for additional sponsors. Patrons will be able to donate through http://www.cycletoendabuse.com.
ABOUT TIM MARKISON
Tim is the founder and CEO of Athalonz, LLC., a founding partner of the patent boutique law firm, Garlick & Markison, and inventor of more than 300 patents.
ABOUT INTERWOVEN CIRCLES FOUNDATION
Interwoven Circles Foundation was created by Tim Markison and the Athalonz team to raise funds and bring awareness to child abuse, especially child sexual abuse. 100% of all proceeds donated to the foundation is distributed to professionally vetted, non-profit organizations. All operating costs and expenses are paid by the generous support of Athalonz, maker of performance-enhancing athletic footwear. You can view more information at http://www.interwovencircles.com.
Lisa Sass, Serendipit Consulting, 909.519.9171, LSASS@SERENDIPITCONSULTING.COM
