FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec, a leading provider for regulatory compliance and advanced on-line solutions, announced today its participation as a sponsor and volunteer for the Autism Speaks' Fort Worth Walk to be held on September 18.
As the Passport Sponsor, Certrec will be hosting a scavenger hunt for the event. Attendees will be given a list of items to locate at the event for a chance to win a special prize.
"Our team is very excited to be able to participate in this year's event," states Michelle Thomas, Certrec's Executive Director of Operations. "As a proud parent to a wonderful child who is on the spectrum, I am committed to raising awareness, giving support where I can, and raising funds for research that will help the millions of families who love a person with autism."
The Autism Speaks Walk is an annual fundraising event to support Autism Speaks, the world's foremost autism advocacy organization. The Walk takes place all across the United States and Canada, and it is the largest autism walk program in North America.
Autism Speaks Walk events help the cause not only by raising money, but also by raising awareness of autism spectrum disorder. Every event includes information and resources for people to learn more about autism, how it affects people's lives, and why it's important.
