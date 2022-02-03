WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "Russian President Putin gives exclusive interview to China Media Group"
Ahead of his trip to Beijing for the XXIV Winter Olympics, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised China's efforts to protect the health and welfare of everyone attending. "They created an environment for the safe stay of foreign athletes, coaches and journalist," said Putin.
In an exclusive interview with Shen Haixiong, the president and editor-in-chief of the China Media Group, Putin said "to protect attendees, China created a 'closed loop' system – a safety zone for the 2,900 athletes from more than 90 countries expected to participate." Calling the preparations "excellent," Putin said the arrangements will "help the Olympic athletes to show their sporting character and demonstrate their skills and ability to achieve their goals in a fair and uncompromising competition."
China may be the safest large country in the world to host the Olympics. It is the last major country with a zero-COVID policy, which appears to have paid off. Based on data published by John Hopkins University, China has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the world.
Putin recognized the auspiciousness timing of the games. "The first ever Winter Olympics on Chinese soil will take place in the midst of the Chinese New Year, in Beijing – the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Games," Putin said.
He told CMG's president that he maintains "close and frequent contact" with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In 2014, Xi attended the opening ceremony of XXII Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia
at Putin's invitation. It was the first time a Chinese leader attended a major sporting event on foreign soil.
Ties between Russia and China have been deepening. Putin said he and President Xi have been friends for "a long time" and "hold largely the same views on addressing the world's problems." Putin called Russia's with China "sustainable," saying "It is underpinned by respect, regard for each other's core interests, adherence to international law and the UN Charter."
Putin and Shen discussed other topics in Russian-China relations, including last year's decision to extend for another five years the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the hockey matches now being played between Russian and Chinese teams.
Putin left no doubt, though, who he will be rooting for in Olympic hockey. "Russia's ice hockey squad is well-prepared, united by the team spirit and the will to win."
