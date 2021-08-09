WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
CGTN America releases "The Gist: The 2022 Winter Olympics"
The Tokyo Games are winding down, but things are gearing up in China for Beijing 2022, now less than six months away. CGTN's Gerald Tan takes a look in the latest edition of "The Gist."
Tan's engaging segment notes that Beijing is poised to become the first city ever to host both a summer and winter Olympics. Many venues from the 2008 Summer Games have been converted for use in 2022, particularly for ice events.
"The Gist" also visits the two other Olympic venues – the suburb of Yanqing, where Alpine skiing competition takes place, and Zhangjiakou, which hosts the other snow events.
The Games run from February 4 to 20, and athletes will compete in a record 109 events.
Each week on CGTN's digital and broadcast platforms, "The Gist" distills important news stories into bite-sized, two-minute explainers. Gerald Tan highlights the most important and fascinating aspects to get viewers up to speed and in the know.
