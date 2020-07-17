NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champs Sports announces its fourth-annual "Women Win Week" starting tomorrow, Saturday, July 18 and continuing through Sunday, July 26. The week-long celebration will feature virtual experiences focused on fitness, beauty, leadership, mental health and more.

"We are so excited to kick off another iteration of Women Win Week," says Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Champs Sports. "Women Win Week undoubtedly looks a bit different this year, as it will only be held virtually. However, we are proud to host this space for women to be celebrated and share inspiration – no matter where they are."

Women Win Week Virtual Experience Schedule (all times are ET):

Champs Sports is partnering with the Movemeant Foundation to donate $1 for every social post tagging @champssports.womens and #WOMENWIN. Additionally, Champs Sports released a capsule collection of Women Win apparel online with proceeds going to the Movemeant Foundation. The Movemeant Foundation is a non-profit organization that teaches women and girls that fitness and physical movement is essential to unlocking the values of self-confidence, resiliency, commitment, balance and community.

For more information on Women Win Week, please visit https://www.champssports.com/womens.html.

About Champs Sports:
Champs Sports is a part of Foot Locker, Inc. The Company leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Champs Sports, Eastbay, Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep.  With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community.  Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. 

