ALLENDALE, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera appoints Mike Giannattasio as President of its North American division, effective July 1. In this position, Giannattasio will bring his extensive knowledge in brand strategy, organizational development, sales growth, and marketing transformation to Leica Camera USA. Giannattasio will replace longstanding President Roger Horn, whose immeasurable legacy will be carried forth by his successor.
Mike Giannattasio joins Leica with over 30 years' experience in the luxury accessory sectors at Montblanc North America, Christian Dior Watches, Breguet, and Swatch Group. Before joining Leica, Giannattasio held the position of President of Silhouette International, a pioneer in the professional eyewear and lens industry. Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG says, "Mike's background will bring a new layer of expertise and experience to our leadership team here at Leica. We look forward to his impact on our brand and distribution strategy in the ever-changing optical industry, and how he envisions Leica's growth as a leader in the space."
Roger Horn retires from his position as president of Leica Camera USA following a successful and distinguished 40-year career. Horn paved the way for Leica's growth and development in North America, and cemented its reputation as a leader in innovation, quality and cutting-edge technology in the world of optics. "It is with the deepest gratitude that we thank Roger for his vast contributions to the Leica family. Roger has helped drive this company to its current success since his first day over 40 years ago and we are very appreciative for his leadership over the years. Therefore I'm very happy that we are currently evaluating in what role Roger can remain a part of the Leica family, so that we can continue to benefit from his expertise and perspective," says Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG.
About Leica Camera
Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit www.leicacamerausa.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
