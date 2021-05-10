HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help alleviate the financial burden of aspiring Olympic beach volleyball players, Chasing Gold, a newly-formed non-profit organization, helped cover the costs of three Olympic qualifying tournaments in Cancun for eight top-ranked American beach volleyball players.
"Wow, wow, wow is all I can say," Chasing Gold Executive Director Matt Callahan said. "I could not have imagined a better start than this. All of our athletes' travel for three qualifying events is totally covered, and now they can just focus on doing their job and playing beach volleyball. This is going to be such a great thing for American beach volleyball players as they make a run at the Olympic Games."
The result in Cancun? Seven top-10 finishes and an abundance of Olympic points gained for those funded by Chasing Gold: Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, Emily Stockman and Kelley Kolinske, Bill Kolinske, and Casey Patterson.
"The overall goal of Chasing Gold is to let these players focus on their craft without having three to five jobs and worried monthly how the bills get paid, the coaches get paid, can I eat this month," Callahan said. "That way, they can perform at their best."
Already, they are.
Chasing Gold is a non-profit organization founded by Matt Callahan and professional beach volleyball player and writer, Travis Mewhirter. It is aimed at solving the financial issues that have long since plagued the sport of beach volleyball, and Olympic sports as a whole. It's a business designed to market the ebullient talents that the United States boasts, to attract sponsors and provide a financial security blanket to ensure that they no longer have to work two, three, four side jobs while also training and traveling full-time.
With Chasing Gold, Olympians won't have to worry about how rent will be paid or travel covered.
They can, simply, Chase Gold.
