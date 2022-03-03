CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The recently-opened CRC Institute in Lincoln Park, an integrated center for healing, is now offering clients the opportunity to engage in both yoga and meditation as a part of their overall treatment plan. With an aim to treat the whole person, rather than focusing on an addiction or on a mental illness diagnosis, the team at CRC Institute believes that individualized programming that includes medical, psychological and spiritual healing is the best combination to help people to recreate their lives.
"When we built the program at CRC, we wanted to address all aspects of wellness including physical wellness through evidence-based, experiential therapies such as trauma responsive yoga and meditation," said Renae Schweers, program director of CRC. "We tailor a client's treatment plan by meeting them where they are at with very specific, client-centered care."
CRC, which helps clients manage substance use disorders and mental health issues, has a qualified team who works tirelessly to change the treatment model and make it client-centered, gender specific and individualized. CRC's founder Matthew Blondell's mission was to create a place for someone who may be traveling on an unhealthy path to come into the regenerative center, be assessed by top professionals and receive a customized treatment plan for optimized health. By including options such as yoga and meditation, Blondell believes that people can find the magic combination that will work for them.
CRC built programming based on Blondell's mission and based on research that shows that individuals who experience trauma are often disconnected from how their feelings make their bodies feel. Schweers explained that encouraging clients to engage in activities that focus on the use of mindfulness, relaxation, breath work and body awareness, they can gain tools to reduce stress and handle challenges in their life.
"Our goal is to help enhance our clients all throughout their lives, not just during treatment episodes," Schweers explained. "By helping our clients to understand the connectedness to their body through yoga and meditation, they are then able to face life's challenges with greater ease."
