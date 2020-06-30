PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie, Inc. (www.VieForGood.com), a new sports and entertainment philanthropy company, today invited golfers of all ages and skill levels to participate in the "Chip Shot Challenge" (www.giveforgolf.com) to support the Golf Emergency Relief Fund (GERF) and provide assistance to thousands of golf industry workers impacted physically or financially by COVID-19.
"We intend to launch the Vie brand and proprietary technology later this fall," said Steven Schwartz, Vie CEO. "But the increasing severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on golf-industry workers compelled us to act NOW. So we fast-tracked Vie's donation engine technology to power the 'Chip Shot Challenge' and help bridge the funding gap for these families."
Participation includes four easy steps:
- Donate: at www.giveforgolf.com
- Capture Your Chip: golfers set the challenge and take the shot, while capturing it on video. Creativity and trick shots are encouraged.
- Challenge: someone to match or beat your shot and your donation
- Tag/Share: your video and challenge with #ChipShotChallenge and giveforgolf.com. The best shots will be posted at giveforgolf.com/gallery.
Participation automatically provides an entry for prizes including Titleist golf equipment and apparel. The Grand Prize includes a private dinner and a round of golf for two with 2018 Ryder Cup Captain and PGA Legend Jim Furyk at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
The PGA of America has established a $2.5MM matching pool for the GERF. To the extent that funds are still available, donations will be matched dollar for dollar. Vie's proprietary platform technology also enables automated corporate employee matching. To date, the PGA of America has already raised more than $5 million for GERF.
"On behalf of our 29,000 PGA professionals, and those individuals and families suffering physically and financially from COVID-19, we express our heartfelt thanks to Vie for powering the 'Chip Shot Challenge,'" said Suzy Whaley, PGA of America President. Whaley was the first to chip, post and share a video challenging members of the world's largest sports organization and their customers to participate.
Managed by E4E Relief, an independent third-party public charity, GERF provides grants to thousands of the most vulnerable golf industry workers, inclusive of golf association members, employees of local/state golf associations, caddies and professionals playing on developmental tours to help offset COVID-19 related financial hardships, such as living and medical expenses.
"We plan to launch Vie's fully-functional, proprietary social competition and collaborative fundraising platform later this fall, which will allow 'Viers' worldwide to compete anywhere, anytime in their favorite sports, and donate to raise millions of dollars for their charities of choice," added Schwartz. "In the interim, we hope to rally golf lovers around the world, support golf's unsung heroes and demonstrate Vie's commitment to our future customers and business partners in the golf industry."
Visit www.giveforgolf.com now to learn more and donate to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund.
ABOUT VIE
Vie, Inc. is a sports and entertainment philanthropy company whose mission is to transform fundraising itself into a sport, and champion those who "Vie for Good." For more information, visit www.vieforgood.com.
MEDIA NOTE: Suzy Whaley's "Chip Shot Challenge" video challenge is available upon request.