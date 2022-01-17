LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compete Sports Performance and Rehab, a leading sports performance, personal training, and sports injury rehab center in Orange County, announced today that the owner, Chris Phillips, has been named to the Czech Republic Olympic Team as the Athletic Trainer for Figure Skaters headed to Beijing. In addition, six of the Compete athletes that have been training at the facility have been named to the US Figure Skating Olympic Team, Czech Republic Figure Skating Olympic Team, and the Chinese Olympic Hockey Team.
Chris Phillips is no stranger to the professional athletic arena, making the National Hockey League (NHL) by the age of 30, working the 2003 Stanley Cup finals with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, and participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China. In addition, he has spent over 30 years in professional sports, working over 1,000 pro hockey games in the AHL and NHL, two years in the Arena Football League and six years in professional men's and women's soccer.
Compete clients headed to the Olympics include:
- US Figure Skating Olympic Team members: Nathan Chen, Mariah Bell, and pairs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.
- Czech Republic skater and 4-time Olympian: Michal Brezina.
- Chinese Olympic Hockey Team and longtime client, Cory Kane who currently plays for Kunlun Red Star in KHL.
- US Dance pair of Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker also attend Compete when in Orange County.
"As a Team USA Figure Skater, I spend as much time on recovery as I do training on the ice," said Mariah Bell, the 2022 US National Champion. "Chis Phillips with Compete has been a great addition to my team. I rely on Chris and his staff as the primary resource for sports rehab and massage. He has been instrumental in my overall wellness and conditioning."
"I am really excited to be heading to the Olympics as part of the Czech Medical Staff," stated Chris Phillips, owner of Compete Sports Performance & Rehab. "It's been a career goal and even better, I can share it with clients who I also consider friends. I am extremely proud of everyone that have worked so hard on their rehabilitation, conditioning, and training so they could compete at the highest level. This brings a whole new level of excitement to the Winter Olympics this year."
About Compete Performance and Rehab
Founded in 2009, Compete Sports Performance and Rehab provides professional care for individuals ranging from youth to professional and Olympic athletes by creating training and rehab programs that are specific to client needs and goals. The company has worked with over 5,000 clients, seen over 100 obtain college scholarships, and also watched clients become professional athletes competing in the Olympics. Compete's programs have been developed utilizing the latest research along with expertise in professional sports, including the National Hockey League, Men's & Women's professional soccer, and football. For more information, visit or http://competeperformance.com/.
