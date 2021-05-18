FREDERICK, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CIAN Diagnostics and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) are teaming up with Oriole Park at Camden Yards to keep Maryland safe by offering free, voluntary COVID-19 testing to Birdland fans.
All ticket holders for Oriole games are eligible for the PCR tests provided by MDH at their site in the stadium, located across from Section 26. Tests will then be processed by CIAN Diagnostics, the premier testing facility in the nation. Tests will be administered on game days, with results available within 24 hours.
This joint effort lets Oriole fans cover all their bases and return home safely with the confidence of a COVID-19 test administered by a different kind of home team--Frederick, Maryland-based CIAN. Overseeing the entire operation are officials from the Maryland Department of Health, who have been on the front lines of the pandemic since day one.
This initiative involving Maryland's Major League Baseball favorite emphasizes the partnership that CIAN and MDH have been expanding as they work together to keep the pandemic at bay. CIAN is the only privately-owned lab recognized by the Maryland Governor's office as a COVID-19 testing "Preferred Provider." Through a strong foundation in its partnership with Maryland state officials, and supported by their leadership, CIAN has been able to process over 1 million tests for the residents of Maryland and contiguous states.
"Testing continues to be critical to slowing the spread of this pandemic, even as we vaccinate more Marylanders, and CIAN has been a trusted partner in our testing efforts," said Jon Weinstein, director of the Maryland COVID-19 Testing Task Force. "We continue to innovate to find more ways of reaching every Marylander who needs or wants a COVID-19 test, and we look forward to working further with CIAN on that goal as well."
The Orioles' support for COVID-19 testing, safety protocols, and vaccination is another chapter in the storied history of this team, which debuted in 1954 and won the World Series in 1966, 1970 and 1983. CIAN Diagnostics is proud to be working with a legendary baseball franchise, whose history-making players have included Cal Ripken Jr., Brooks Robinson and Jim Palmer. The Maryland Department of Health continues to focus on its number one priority, keeping residents of the great state of Maryland safe and healthy.
"We are extremely honored to be partnering with MDH and the Baltimore Orioles on this extremely important endeavor," said CIAN CEO Kyle Koeppler. "Together, with our collective expertise and the community's resilience, we will push onward and keep Maryland safe as we all work toward brighter days."
Visit CIANdx.com to learn more.
