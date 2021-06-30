SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Little to custom design a capsule collection for Buell Wetsuits.
Buell Wetsuits and Surf Inc. today announces a collaboration with Clark Little, the world's most recognized ocean photographer. Little, who has established his own iconic brand of imagery documenting waves considered to be "too dangerous" or even "deadly", has partnered with Buell Wetsuits to co-design a personalized line of products. The collection will be available at Buell stockists and buellsurf.com in 2022. The Clark Little collection will feature product offerings of wetsuit tops and lycra utilizing Clark's amazing imagery.
Clark Little joins the roster of Buell's elite athletes and influencer's like Jamie O'Brien, Dane Reynolds, Tina Cohen, Sage Erickson and Keely Andrew among others.
"I am stoked to be teaming up with Buell and can't wait to show everyone in the coming months the unique results of our B! x CL collaboration, " said Clark Little. " In Hawaii, we just had some late season North swells hit in June. I went out and shot 5-6 hours a day for several days in a row. Can't say enough about how comfortable I was in my B! Wetsuit and how well they handle the shorebreak beatings. I am confident in knowing these suits literally have got my back! "
Founder Ryan Buell, "Oooooh, this should be fun! Collaborations with like minded people really get me going. Clark Little's shorebreak photos and videos make you feel like you're right there with him in the barrel. The videos he's delivering are mind blowing. There's really nothing like what he's doing out there. Not like this anyways."
About Buell Wetsuits:
A culmination of 20 years of wetsuit design, innovation and wave riding, Buell Wetsuits was founded in Santa Cruz, CA. in 2009 by Ryan Buell. Buell gained industry notoriety by designing iconic suits for Santa Cruz's most visible surf media characters. Born in the water, Buell strives to bring you that same loud and proud concept with comfort, flexibility and warmth in mind.
About Clark Little:
Award-winning photographer Clark Little has gained international recognition for his North Shore Hawaii shorebreak photography. His work has been featured in numerous publications including National Geographic, The New York Times, and The Surfer's Journal; exhibited at the Smithsonian Museum, Alden B. Dow Museum, Heritage Maritime Canada, and Museum of Contemporary Art Barcelona; featured on TV shows Good Morning America, Today and CBS Evening News; and licensed to Apple, NIKE, Nikon, Starbucks, Toyota among others.
