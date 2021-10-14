TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Active Humans, an all-natural personal care brand. Their flagship product is a line of vegan, natural spray deodorants specifically targeted towards physically active consumers. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2021, the premium personal care brand caters to outdoor adventure enthusiasts and is made amidst the bucolic outdoor landscapes of British Columbia, Canada. Inspired by their own active lifestyle and zest for the exploration of nature's wonders, the founders quit their corporate jobs and moved across the country to Canada's West Coast to create products aligned with their lifestyle and values. While the company has had immense success with wholesalers, they are partnering with ClearAngel to sell directly to consumers and focus on the US market.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"We're thrilled to fund Active Humans in their efforts to create innovative and all-natural products. Valued at $62 billion, there is limitless opportunity within the organic deodorant industry," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel funding will help Active Humans capture US market share for the growing segment of conscious consumers who value ingredient quality and purity."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Active Humans will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. In addition to selling direct-to-consumer and the U.S. market, Active Humans will use ClearAngel's funding to test out two new sales channels and launch a new product line slated to come out in November. They recently released a sixth natural deodorant scent profile, Vanilla Coconut.
"We want to take over the natural deodorant industry one spray at a time, and Clearco is generous enough to believe in our cause to facilitate this," said David Turk, founder, Active Humans. "Active Humans is actually made by active humans. Our mission is to support the nature-oriented lifestyles of active North Americans who enjoy spending time outside, are conscientious of hormone-disrupting chemicals and prioritize sustainability."
To learn more about Active Humans and discover their scent profiles for yourself, visit activehumans.shop.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
Krista Tietjen, Clearco, 610-213-2824, krista.tietjen@clear.co
SOURCE Clearco