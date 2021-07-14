CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Clearcover, the smarter car insurance choice, announced it will be sponsoring NCAA athletes for the 2021-22 school year. Clearcover is the first auto insurance company to support individual student-athletes in the NIL era, pledging $10,000-per-player in this first of its kind endorsement deal.
The sponsorship is not limited to one particular sport, but rather focuses on athletes with unique stories and journeys. A mission close to the heart of Clearcover CEO and co-founder Kyle Nakatsuji, who battled through two torn ACL's in high school to walk on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh football teams.
"We're excited to partner with NCAA student-athletes, specifically underdogs and walk-ons, to bring recognition to these resilient players," said Nakatsuji. "When we started Clearcover, we knew we were entering an industry that's been dominated by powerful incumbents. So, we had to embrace the idea of being an underdog, and we still do today—it's one of our core values. Our team knows what it looks like to face adversity with courage and tenacity, and to put in the behind-the-scenes effort each day to play the long game—and win."
The first Clearcover athlete is Tailon Leitzsey, a senior on the University of Illinois football team. He has risen through adversity to achieve athletic and academic success. Leitzsey is a defensive back who slept in his car across the street from Memorial Stadium while fighting for a walk-on spot as a sophomore in 2018. He worked two jobs over the course of three seasons with the Fighting Illini before earning a full scholarship this April from Head Coach Bret Bielema. Leitzsey earned a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and has a nine-month-old daughter, Kairi.
"I know firsthand that walk-ons and underdogs are some of the most resilient, passionate, and dedicated athletes out there. There's a lot of sweat and hard work involved without a lot of glory—or even support, in some cases," Nakatsuji added. "So we're going to find these types of college athletes and honor their hard work and dedication."
Clearcover is partnering with Opendorse, the industry-leading athlete endorsement marketplace, that is currently used by over 30,000 college athletes. Clearcover will use the platform to source athletes and manage deals from pitch to payment. Athletes will be invited to complete an application process to share their background and tell their underdog story. Individuals who embody what it means to be an underdog and best represent the brand will be selected.
Underdog or walk-on college athletes can submit their application by going to bit.ly/ClearcoverUnderdog.
About Clearcover:
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's API-first approach enables customers to have great insurance at affordable rates. The company's powerful technology coupled with their dedicated Customer Advocate team ensures a quality experience. Backed by one of the world's biggest reinsurers and built for modern drivers, Clearcover makes it easy to get reliable car insurance in minutes.
For more information, or to partner with Clearcover, please visit https://clearcover.com/. Connect with us on Twitter: @Clearcover, Facebook: facebook.com/clearcoverinc or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearcover-inc./
About Opendorse
Opendorse is the sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes. Today more than 45,000 athletes around the world use Opendorse to understand, build, protect, and monetize their brands with support from partners including the PGA TOUR, NHL, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams, and hundreds of brands. From All-Americans to All-Pros – when athletes connect with their organizations, brands, or fans – they do it with Opendorse.
