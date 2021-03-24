LOS ANGELES, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newly-launched College Golf Experience (CGE) and the Golf Coaches Association of America(GCAA) have combined forces for a first of its kind endorsement, leading to junior golfers having unprecedented access to learning what collegiate golf is like directly from coaches and players. Through this innovative partnership, coaches will showcase their programs via camps and unique events presented by CGE and participating college and university golf teams.
CGE was formed by golf industry leader Joshua Jacobs, founder and CEO of TGA Premier Golf, the top provider of after school introductory and camp-based junior golf programs. TGA is on pace to register its 1,000,000th junior golfer in 2022 and engages 50,000+ juniors per year through its golf programs.
"College Golf Experience is committed to building value for college coaches and creating unique and transformational opportunities for junior golfers at all stages of development with an emphasis on aspiring collegiate student-athletes," stated Jacobs. "CGE is a tremendous opportunity for young men and women, regardless of their playing level, to learn, compete and showcase their talents while interacting with college coaches and players in an immersive, fun, and educational setting. Having played college golf, I wish I'd had the chance to ask collegiate coaches and players about life as a college golfer, setting expectations and achieving my goals. Our participants will leave the CGE with a clearer vision of college golf and the road that leads there."
CGE establishes opportunities to prepare young athletes for the future and allows coaches to connect with potential recruits. CGE represents a logical progression that advances the junior golf Player Pathway.
"The GCAA is excited about the additional opportunities for its member coaches that the College Golf Experience (CGE) is going to provide," said GCAA CEO Gregg Grost. "The exposure that collegiate golf camps provide junior golfers is in many cases the first opportunity to meet a college coach, interact with college players and experience a college campus. The commitment that CGE has to assisting coaches with their camps and making sure that the instruction level, curriculum and information pertinent to college golf is first class is why this endorsement makes so much sense for the GCAA."
The partnership will provide flexibility for college coaches to participate in camps and other transformational experiences. All events cut directly to the core of detailing life as a college golfer, promote skill progression, and educate about the jump from junior to college golf. Participants receive professional skill-based instruction at top-tier golf facilities directed by collegiate coaches.
"I am excited for both coaches and juniors to work with College Golf Experience," said GCAA President John Kennaday. "We are endorsing this service to aid coaches who otherwise may not be able work with a trusted partner for their camp. In turn, we are proud to say juniors will be given more opportunities to interact with actual college coaches and receive the most up to date information regarding recruitment to college golf."
Campers engage in seminars related to: formatting communications to college coaches, learning what it takes to play golf at the collegiate level, life of a collegiate golfer, and learning how to separate from other recruits; as well as skill contests, simulated practice round and tournament experiences, Q&A discussions with their parents, and coach to junior player evaluations.
Additional information is available at http://www.collegegolfx.com. Locations and dates for CGE camps at college campuses nationwide and other unique experiences will be announced this spring.
About College Golf Experience:
College Golf Experience (CGE) is committed to building value for college coaches and creating unique and transformational opportunities for youth athletes at all stages of development with an emphasis on aspiring collegiate student-athletes. Established in 2021 with a first of its kind endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), CGE enables college coaches to showcase their programs via camps and other special experiences while providing junior golfers unprecedented access to learning what collegiate golf is like directly from coaches and players. CGE camps will include informative seminars for both juniors and their parents, instruction, skills contests and simulated collegiate golf practice round and tournament experiences. The curriculum will be created in tandem with the GCAA and their member coaches. Learn more at http://www.collegegolfx.com.
About the GCAA:
Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of golf coaches. The GCAA's mission is to support its member coaches by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic and civic endeavors. Learn more at https://gcaa.collegiategolf.com.
