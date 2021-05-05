LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- College Golf Experience (CGX), exclusively endorsed by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), announces it will bring its first Showcase Camp to the Classic Club in Palm Desert, California, June 11-12. CGX provides junior golfers unprecedented access to college coaches to learn about collegiate golf and the recruiting process, showcase their talents, and help them achieve their goals.
The Palm Desert Showcase Camp will feature seven coaches, including Michael Beard of Pepperdine, the 2020 Men's College Coach of the Year and the 2021 West Coast Conference Champions, Jim Anderson – University of Arizona, the 2021 Pac12 Champions, Glen Millican – New Mexico, the 2021 Mountain West Champions, Ryan Donovan – San Diego State, Jason D'Amore – Loyola Marymount, Christian Newton – Colorado State, and Andrew Larkin – Santa Clara.
"College Golf Experience's mission is to build value for college coaches while creating unique opportunities for junior golfers," said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of College Golf Experience. "After recently combining forces with the GCAA, Showcase Camps are the first step to providing coaches a platform to showcase their programs, and partner with CGX to create transformational experiences for junior golfers."
CGX Showcase Camps are a tremendous opportunity for young men and women, ages 10-18 to learn from and interact with multiple coaches in an immersive, fun, and educational setting. Campers will focus on all areas of instruction with an emphasis on wedge play, engage in simulated collegiate practice and tournament rounds, learn from seminars and Q&A sessions hosted by coaches, and receive personalized evaluations.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of College Golf Experience's launch camp. It provides a unique opportunity to pair junior golfers and their parents with college coaches. Campers will benefit from time spent with coaches preparing for college golf and many questions will be answered about the transition process," said Jim Anderson, Head Coach, University of Arizona.
The Palm Desert Showcase Camp, CGX's launch camp, will not only feature a star-studded lineup of coaches, but campers will also receive special welcome gifts from adidas, and other companies. Information on the camp can be found at https://collegegolfx.com/palm-desert-showcase/.
"CGX camps are a great way to meet and engage with college coaches in a fun and relaxed environment. Juniors and parents will leave with a clear understanding of what college golf looks like and how to reach their junior and collegiate golfing goals," said Christian Newton, Head Coach, Colorado State.
For more information on CGX and other dates and locations, visit http://www.collegegolfx.com.
About College Golf Experience:
College Golf Experience (CGX), established in 2021 with a first of its kind endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), empowers college coaches to showcase their programs via camps and other unique experiences while providing junior golfers unprecedented access to college coaches. CGX is committed to building value for college coaches and creating unique and transformational opportunities for youth athletes at all stages of development with an emphasis on aspiring collegiate student-athletes. CGX camps will include informative seminars for both juniors and their parents, instruction, skills contests and simulated collegiate golf practice round and tournament experiences. The curriculum was created in tandem with the GCAA and their member coaches. CGX was founded by golf industry leader Joshua Jacobs, also the founder and CEO of TGA Premier Golf a leading provider of introductory and recreational based programs. TGA is on pace to register its 1,000,000th junior golfer in 2022. Learn more at http://www.collegegolfx.com.
