FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Healthcare System's world-class team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine experts will now offer sports medicine primary care, outpatient orthopaedic surgery, rehabilitation and physical therapy all in one location at Memorial Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center in Fort Lauderdale.
The multidisciplinary team of board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine physicians, led by Dr. Daniel Chan, chief, Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, and including Dr. Marvin Smith, sports medicine orthopaedic surgeon, and Dr. Geden Franck, sports medicine primary care, will provide personalized treatment plans using the least invasive options for safe, effective care.
"Combining a multidisciplinary orthopaedic team with the latest technology and techniques in a patient-friendly, concierge-like outpatient center allows us to make an incredible difference in the lives of our patients, all without them having to step foot inside a hospital" said Dr. Chan. "We are honored to offer comprehensive orthopaedic care throughout all of Broward County and beyond, empowering our patients on their road to recovery."
The Center will offer fully integrated care, starting with advanced diagnostic workups and proceeding to outpatient surgical and nonsurgical treatment options, including rehabilitation and physical therapy with AlterG® anti-gravity equipment. The comprehensive approach includes:
- Conservative-first approach, using medications, image-guided injections (including PRP) and physical therapy as needed;
- Specialized physical therapy programs for joint replacement, athletes, and first responders;
- Services for people of all activity levels, from college students to active seniors, from recreational "weekend warriors" to professional athletes;
- Advanced surgical techniques and minimally invasive procedures when appropriate to address all types of complex injuries and orthopaedic conditions provided in an outpatient / same-day manner
The team of experts will treat conditions and injuries affecting the bones, joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments, including:
- ACL, meniscus, cartilage, and other ligament injuries
- Muscle-sparing anterior hip replacement using computer navigation
- Partial and total knee replacements,
- Complex fracture care, repair and reconstruction,
- Concussions,
- A variety of sports injuries
Beginning March 2021, Memorial's team of orthopaedic surgeons, sports medicine specialists and physical therapists will offer comprehensive, integrated care at two Memorial Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center locations in Hollywood and now Fort Lauderdale.
Learn more at 954-265-TEAM (8326) or visit http://www.MHS.net/Ortho-Sports.
