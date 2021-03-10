FREDERICK, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From March 15, 2021 through April 15, 2021, students in grades kindergarten through 12 may apply for financial aid scholarships to attend spring and summer 2021 athletic and sports activities or athletic camps. The scholarships are funded by The Luke Clemens Bartlett Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund and The Dustin and Courtney Muse Memorial Fund, two of more than 740 component funds of The Community Foundation of Frederick County.
The application and details of all requirements may be accessed through the Community Foundation's website at http://www.ScholarshipsFrederickCounty.com. Applications must be submitted through the Community Foundation's online scholarship system no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2021. Scholarships support participation fees only, and payment will be made directly to the youth athletic organization and/or as a reimbursement to the parent/guardian with proof of payment.
For The Luke Clemens Bartlett Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund, students in grades kindergarten through 12 are eligible to apply. Preference will be given but not limited to applicants playing soccer, as well as those with financial need. Applicants must be Frederick County residents.
Students in grades six through 12 are eligible to apply for scholarships from The Dustin and Courtney Muse Memorial Fund. Applicants must be a Frederick County resident and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.
The Community Foundation of Frederick County is a recognized leader in providing scholarships to area students, made possible by generous donors who establish funds or add to existing funds. For more information about creating or adding to an existing scholarship fund, visit http://www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
Media Contact
Max Cole, Community Foundation of Frederick County, 301.695.7660 x304, m.cole@FrederickCountyGives.org
SOURCE Community Foundation of Frederick County