Compton Magic partners with Swan to gift Bitcoin to youth basketball players and coaches and to educate them about the value of sound money and savings.
CALABASAS, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Compton Magic, the premier AAU basketball program in the nation, and Swan Bitcoin announced today their partnership to build the first Bitcoin-based basketball program.
Etop Udo-Ema, the CEO of the Compton Magic, said, "The sovereign athlete is the future of basketball, and Bitcoin is the future of money. We're bringing the two together to create the first Bitcoin Basketball Program, a program that aligns itself with Bitcoin's principles of respecting time, long-term thinking, and sustainability."
"I'm personally passionate about both Bitcoin and basketball, so I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Etop and the Compton Magic," said Cory Klippsten, founder and CEO of Swan. "Swan is dedicated to educating the world about the value of sound money for their future."
The team is planning to gift Bitcoin directly to players. They will leverage Swan's world-class educational resources to help players better understand Bitcoin's role in their lives as emerging global money.
Udo-Ema continued, "Fiat money does not respect our time. They can just print more of it whenever they want. But you can't print more time, and you can't print more Bitcoin. Bitcoin respects the scarcity of your time. The window of a top athlete's earning potential is so small and opens so early, it's important for these kids to understand Bitcoin right now."
The Compton Magic is also working with Swan Bitcoin to give the coaching staff Bitcoin using Swan's new Bitcoin Benefit Plan. The plan makes it easy to give Bitcoin as a unique employee benefit.
"The early interest in our new Bitcoin Benefit Plan is overwhelmingly positive," said Swan founder and CEO Cory Klippsten. "It's an easy way for employers to share the future of money with their teams, along with Swan's incomparable service, world-class education, and our vibrant community, too."
The Compton Magic open their 2022 season with a marquee matchup against team Strive for Greatness on Friday evening, April 1st at Lynwood High School in Lynwood, CA.
About Swan Bitcoin
Swan Bitcoin is dedicated to helping the next billion people understand Bitcoin and what it represents for our future. Swan produces high-quality Bitcoin education and takes pride in excellent, accessible customer service. Swan.com is the best way to accumulate Bitcoin with recurring and instant buys. The Private Client Services division helps high net worth individuals and entities build generational wealth worldwide. Swan's Advisor Services platform is the easiest and most secure way for financial advisors to provide their clients with direct exposure to actual Bitcoin. For more information, visit Swan.com.
