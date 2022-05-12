Montage International will take over management of the 4,700-acre private community located in the Colorado high country
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montage International today announces it will take over the management and operation of Cornerstone Club, a full-service private club and residential community located in Montrose, Colorado, just 40 miles from Telluride. Montage International's ultra-luxury hospitality company manages some of the country's premier private membership and golf clubs and will run golf and club operations, Compass Club programming and activities at Cornerstone Club.
Reopening for the upcoming summer season on May 27th, Cornerstone Club will feature an array of member offerings and events inspired by the scenic surroundings and vast connection to the mountains. Encompassing over 4,700-acres atop Uncompahgre Plateau, overlooking a rich agricultural valley, and nestled beside the San Juan Mountains with stunning views of the surrounding aspen and pine forests, Cornerstone Club is home to an award-winning 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and a 21-acre practice golf facility and clubhouse featuring a variety of amenities and experiences.
With over 20 miles of hiking, biking, and riding trails, Cornerstone Club features a wide array of high-end amenities and year-round activities including mountain biking, fishing, hiking, clay shooting, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, four wheeling tours, as well as a 15-acre equestrian center for horseback riding for the exclusive enjoyment of Cornerstone Club members. Cornerstone Club also includes residential real estate opportunities featuring a variety of homesites and fully-furnished cabins debuting Summer 2022.
"We are pleased to announce the addition of Cornerstone Club to Montage International's portfolio of premier golf courses and luxury clubs," said OD Vincent, SVP of Golf & Compass Clubs at Montage International. "As the new membership and recreational operator of Cornerstone Club, member programming will be reimagined to fit within the Montage International standards of luxury and hospitality."
About Montage International
Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of new luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste making destinations. For more information, please visit http://www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.
About Cornerstone Club
Cornerstone Club is a private residential club community in Montrose, Colorado located just 40 miles from the resort town of Telluride and 18 miles southwest of the regional hub of Montrose, Colorado. Cornerstone Club is one of the top private golf and year-round mountain private residential communities in the United States. Cornerstone Club is home to developed and future homesteads, an award-winning 18-hole Greg Norman-design championship golf course and a 21-acre practice golf facility and clubhouse featuring a variety of amenities and experiences. For more information about membership opportunities, please visit http://www.cornerstoneclub.com.
