DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than 38 years, Costa® Sunglasses has prioritized protecting the watery world it calls home. Today, the brand is proud to release its first-ever Protect Report highlighting three-plus decades of supporting coastal communities, cleaning coastlines and waterways, eliminating single-use water bottles and much, much more. Costa's efforts, alongside those of its partners, have protected our waterways and oceans with the goal of leaving these vital resources in a healthier place for generations to come.
Leading by example, the brand has put its mission into action by protecting fisheries and waterways, reducing ocean plastic pollution, educating and empowering the fishing community [and its future generations], and restoring and rebuilding coastal habitats. Initiatives led by Costa, and its cause partners around the world have:
● Cleaned 85 beaches across the U.S.
● Educated 100,000 youth on ethical angling and conservation
● Recycled 2.2 million pounds of fishing nets
● Removed 90 tons of trash from beaches and coastlines
● Eliminated 3 million-plus single-use water bottles
● Revitalized 2 villages and ecosystems
● Donated $125,000 to rebuilding coastal communities impacted by natural disasters and COVID-19
● Supported all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
"Conservation is at our core. We live to be on the water and want to make sure that opportunity is available to future generations," said TJ McMeniman, Vice President of Marketing at Costa. "Much of the work highlighted in the Protect Report was made possible by the massive amount of support from our community and partners. A BIG thank you goes out to our pros, retailers, partners, ambassadors and brand fans for all of your hard work and support!"
An example is the 700 fishing guides and outfitters that have signed onto Costa's Kick Plastic initiative. Through the program, Costa Kick Plastic Guides & Outfitters have eliminated more than 3.25 million [and counting] single-use plastic water bottles. Another Costa led initiative, OneCoast, helps rebuild communities impacted by natural disasters through the purchase of OneCoast apparel, direct donations and volunteering.
In partnership with Bureo®, Costa is up-cycling retired fishing nets from Chile and turning them into sunglass frames and hat brims in its Untangled™ Collection. The program supports a healthy ocean, brings awareness to the issue and provides a solution to keep discarded fishing nets from being lost in the ocean. Bureo is scaling and replicating its program to a growing number of fishing communities.
In addition to the above Costa-led initiatives, the brand has developed meaningful partnerships with mission-aligned organizations around the world. IndiFly provides an economic opportunity to fishermen by developing sustainable fly fishing ecotourism businesses around the world. In the Saltwater community, Costa works with partners like The Billfish Foundation and Bonefish Tarpon Trust to conserve and protect marine life. Costa also partners with organizations in the freshwater community, like American Rivers to protect and restore America's wild rivers. Costa is also a national partner of many organizations like Casting for Recovery, a non-profit organization that hosts fly fishing retreats for women with breast cancer.
Costa has always been driven by a higher calling - to protect and preserve the waters, beaches, and coastal habitats that it calls home. With more than 35 years of pushing the industry forward, Costa values conservation as a part of business, with a strong commitment to community. Costa is as focused as ever on its higher calling to protect the watery world – and the best is yet to come.
