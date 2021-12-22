CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How clean are the balls your players, or your child, touches at every practice and every game? Think about it. Pitchers throw spitballs. Quarterbacks lick their hands. Between the home team and the visiting team, how many hands touch the ball? COVID-19 has forced coaches and parents alike to think about germ-spread like never before.
That's why the SportBallWasher line of ball washers by Lucky Duck™ Technologies were invented. The Charlotte-based company with operations in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is led by a small team of part-time softball coaches, who happen to make full-time livings using their science expertise to innovate for big companies. They saw a growing problem and set out to fix it.
The patent-pending SportBallWasher™ prototype line is built on 3D technology, offering a valuable way to automate the ball cleaning process that coaches often struggle to keep up with between innings and between games. Sport-specific components enable the device to clean six to eight softballs or baseballs, or three footballs, typically within just three minutes. That quick delivery is not only a time saver for the coaching team, but an important part of a layered cleaning system that provides the cleanliness confidence wanted by parents and players alike.
Joe Razum, a founding partner of Lucky Duck Technologies, said, "Last week's headlines about yet another COVID-19 surge causing NFL game cancellations is a reminder just how much we have to continue looking at how we play any game today – and that includes how we clean. When your child plays baseball, softball or football, do you really want to worry about how clean are those balls everyone is touching?"
Added Razum, "Why are there golf ball washers at each of the 18 holes of a golf course, and yet no ball washers at baseball fields? Cleanliness must be – and will continue to be – front and center in our lives. And that means protecting our children, too. At Lucky Duck Technologies, we want to continue advancing player health, performance and safety."
A Kickstarter campaign launched today to enable further market expansion and development of additional SportBallWasher components. More specifically, the BaseballWasher™, SoftballWasher™ and FootballWasher™ line of offerings are available for pre-order upon launch. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are able to pre-order via the SportBallWasher KickStarter Campaign.
For more information, contact Joe Razum : joe@luckyduckball.com or via the Kickstarter support page.
