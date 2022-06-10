Two-Day Event Benefits South Bend Community Charities
SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable University of Notre Dame alumnus, former NFL player, and veteran sportscaster Mike Golic, along with his family, will host his first celebrity charity golf tournament, the Golic Sub-Par Classic, partnering with Credit Union 1 to raise money for local charitable organizations in the South Bend community. The two-day event will be held at the University of Notre Dame on Sunday, June 26, and Monday, June 27, and provide a distinctive, first-class hospitality experience with celebrity interaction.
The festivities will begin with "A Night on the Green" presented by Credit Union 1 where guests will enjoy food, live music, and the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime Notre Dame experiences. The following day, team sponsors will be paired with celebrity guests invited by the Golic Family for a full golf outing on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame. Golfers will be challenged with on-course competition, taste local cuisine, and engage notable Notre Dame alumni at the tournament.
Golic, inspired by his past involvement as a participant in other celebrity charity events, decided to rally his family and create an event of his own that would build upon those positive experiences.
"As you can tell by the name we selected for this event [Sub-Par Classic], our family will never shy away from poking fun at ourselves. However, the event is shaping up to be anything but sub-par," Golic said. "We have received incredible support, starting from the day we announced we were going to greenlight this. To have this kind of backing in year one is special, and we are really excited to raise money for a great cause."
The Golic Sub-Par Classic was founded as a way to host friends, family and colleagues from the Notre Dame network and give back to charitable organizations in the South Bend area. The four event beneficiaries of the inaugural event areThe Logan Center, Center for the Homeless, Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the South Bend Animal Resource Center.
The Golic family's roots run deep in the South Bend area which made selecting the Notre Dame campus an easy choice for the event's location.
Mike Golic and his wife, Christine, first met while attending Notre Dame and Saint Mary's College, respectively. Their two sons, Mike Jr. and Jake, followed in their father's footsteps by playing football for the Irish, while their daughter Sydney was a member of the university's swim team.
"When we began discussing the opportunity to host a charity event, we knew two things were for certain: We would host it in South Bend, and we would have fun doing it," Christine Golic said. "After countless memories and milestones within our family story taking place right here on campus, South Bend will always be home to our family, and we feel strongly about giving back to the community that helped shape each of us. We are excited to announce the start of the Golic Sub-Par Classic, an event that will bring many more memories, all while raising money for causes that are near to our hearts."
The Golic family will be joined by their friends in the Notre Dame football and athletics community, former teammates in the NFL, Olympic athletes, musicians and current DraftKings colleagues of both Golic Sr. and Jr. Several decades of Notre Dame football will be represented by former players in attendance including Bob Crable, Kyle Rudolph, Tom Thayer, Ryan Harris, Brady Quinn, Julian Love, and many more.
Mike Golic Jr., host of DraftKings' newest daily podcast, "The GOJO Show," will be returning to campus just two months after hundreds of Notre Dame football alumni reunited at the Blue-Gold game. "This tournament is another great opportunity to bring former teammates together," Golic Jr. said. "We saw the power of bringing everyone back home on full display at the Spring Football Game. Coach Marcus Freeman reminded everyone they still belong to the Notre Dame family. We want to channel that same energy and use it to provide the South Bend community the same love and support they gave us as athletes and students."
The inaugural event is made possible by the support of numerous businesses and donors, including Credit Union 1, the presenting sponsor for Sunday night's "A Night on the Green". In conjunction with the opening of its local branch this summer, Credit Union 1's partnership with the event provides the ability to create a positive and immediate impact within its local community.
"At Credit Union 1, we are dedicated to supporting our local communities and are thrilled to help introduce a new Notre Dame tradition," said Credit Union 1 President and CEO, Todd Gunderson. "Giving back to our communities has been our mission for the last 65 years. As the Official Banking Partner of Notre Dame Athletics, CU1 invests in the success of athletes, students, alumni, and the nationwide Notre Dame community of fans by empowering members to maximize their economic potential no matter where they are in their individual financial journey. Our new Eddy Street Commons branch will also help expand our mission and allow for even greater community support."
"Having Credit Union 1 come on-board in such a big way for a first-year event really is a testament to the motivation and desire they have in playing a positive role in the South Bend community," Golic said. "We are extremely appreciative of their partnership, and it is with their level of support that we hope to continue hosting this event annually for many years to come."
A limited number of opportunities to participate in the 2022 Golic Sub-Par Classic remain available, including guest passes to "A Night on the Green" presented by Credit Union 1, at http://www.GolicSubParClassic.com.
