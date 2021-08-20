NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the cricket equipment market to grow by USD 2.50 million, at a CAGR of 3.47% during 2021-2025. The cricket equipment market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the cricket equipment market size.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The cricket equipment market report identifies mass media appeal and sponsorships as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and challenges impacting the overall market environment. For instance, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the insufficient cricket infrastructure in some countries.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Cricket bats, Cricket balls, Cricket protective gears, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas). The cricket equipment market share growth by the cricket bats segment has been significant. In terms of geography, 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand are the key markets for cricket equipment in APAC.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The cricket equipment market covers the following areas:
Cricket Equipment Market Sizing
Cricket Equipment Market Forecast
Cricket Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- adidas AG
- Beat All Sports
- Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd.
- Sareen Sports Industries
- Sommers Sports
- Sports Direct International plc
- The Unicorn Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cricket bats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cricket balls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cricket protective gears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Beat All Sports
- Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd.
- Sareen Sports Industries
- Sommers Sports
- Sports Direct International plc
- The Unicorn Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
