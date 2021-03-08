AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crunch Fitness Franchise announced today its partnership with Woven, a workplace management platform specializing in the franchise gym and fitness space. This partnership comes at a critical time as Crunch continues its aggressive growth of 50 gyms throughout Texas.
Tony Hartl, CEO of Undefeated Tribe, the Crunch Fitness franchise, said, "Woven was specifically designed for businesses like ours and the simplicity of the platform makes an enjoyable experience for all multi-unit operators." Tony and his team will leverage multiple aspects of the Woven platform to scale the consistency, accountability and productivity across HR, Operations, Training, and Maintenance as their growth accelerates.
"A barrier to scaling for franchisees has always been replicating their culture and operational excellence across locations. Woven removes many of those barriers with a single system, not 4 to 6 different systems," said Matt Goebel, Founder of Woven.
As the founder and former CEO of Planet Tan in Dallas, Hartl understands the value of streamlining operations to provide a consistent and high-quality experience across all locations. Now he is set to do the same in the fitness world. "Investing into the right tools and technology from the start removes friction and enables our team members to do their best," said Hartl.
Woven, the workplace management platform for franchising, was founded to help franchisees focus on scaling their business. As a fellow multi-unit franchisee and CEO of a custom software company, Woven's founder, Matt Goebel, understood the burden of running multiple locations efficiently and how to lessen that burden. Woven was created to keep franchise operators focused on growing their businesses. Today, the Woven team delivers accountability, consistency, and productivity to all of its partners, including national and international brands Crunch Fitness, Planet Fitness, Sun Tan City, and Massage Heights.
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 350 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
Press Contact: Woven Brands 859-802-7591
Learn more in the Crunch Fitness Case Study
Media Contact
Stephanie McColly, Crunch Fitness Austin, +1 (214) 430-4881, marketing@undefeatedtribe.com
SOURCE Crunch Fitness Austin