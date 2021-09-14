NAPA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZD Wines and the deLeuze Family Charitable Foundation are excited to announce that Crush Challenge, the ultimate food, wine, and cycling lifestyle event in Napa Valley, is back this year on October 9, 2021. After taking the event virtual in 2020, this year's festivities will be in-person at various Napa Valley locations.
Crush Challenge is now in its seventh year, and so far has raised over $325,000 for their nonprofits. This year's beneficiaries are the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Teen Center at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.
Supporting UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center isn't just a great cause, it's personal for Brett deLeuze, president of ZD Wines. "My father, Norman deLeuze, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. After the diagnosis, he went in search of non-toxic treatments to cure his cancer. Along his journey, Norman met Dr. Joseph Tuscano, an oncologist at UC Davis Health, who was doing non-toxic cancer research. The relationship resulted in the UC Davis deLeuze Family Professorship focused on researching nontoxic cures for cancer. Today, Crush Challenge continues to support that research and the UC Davis Health Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event also supports one of ZD Wines' favorite local charities, the Teen Center at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley."
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the presenting sponsor of the morning cycling ride that begins at 9:15 a.m. with either a 25- or 36-mile route, starting at the Veterans Memorial Park in Yountville. For the non-cyclists, Crush Challenge also offers a barrel tasting at ZD Wines, as well as an all-inclusive Food & Wine Marketplace immediately following the ride at the North Yountville Park. The marketplace vintner and culinary partners this year include Angèle, Baldacci Vineyards, Chateau Montelena, Cole's Chop House, Cook St. Helena, Frog's Leap Winery, Gary's Wine & Marketplace, Ghost Block Wines, Heritage Eats, Il Posto Trattoria, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Kollar Chocolates, Ristorante Allegria, Silver Oak & Twomey, St. Supéry Estate, Truchard Vineyards, and ZD Wines. Live music will be performed by Royal Jelly Jive.
The evening will conclude with a sold-out partner lobster boil dinner, where the deLeuze family will present this year's Norman deLeuze Power of Influence Honoree to Dr. Gustavo Barisone. Dr. Barisone, originally of Argentina, came to the United States in 2003 as an instructor and then to UC Davis as a post-doctoral scholar. He believed he could change the way we look at cancer and help Americans battle the wretched disease with less-toxic therapeutics. A 10-year member of Dr. Tuscano's research team, Dr. Barisone passed away on March 8, 2021, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Dr. Barisone's wife will accept his award on his behalf.
To join Crush Challenge for the ride, barrel tasting, or the Food & Wine Marketplace, visit http://www.crushchallenge.net. Tickets are $125 for the ride, or $25 if you fundraise the rest, and include admission to the Food & Wine Marketplace. The barrel tasting is $195 and also includes admission to the Food & Wine Marketplace. The marketplace-only ticket is just $95.
About Crush Challenge
Crush Challenge, hosted by the deLeuze Family Charitable Foundation and ZD Wines, is an unparalleled event in the Napa Valley, bringing together people from all over the country to join us in supporting our beneficiaries. Through a morning cycling ride or one of our many food and wine opportunities, there's something for everyone while enjoying harvesttime in the fall. This year marks the seventh annual Crush Challenge event. Tickets and more information can be found at http://www.crushchallenge.net.
About UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated center serving the Central Valley and inland Northern California, a region of more than 6 million people. Its specialists provide compassionate, comprehensive care for more than 15,000 adults and children every year and access to more than 150 active clinical trials at any given time. Its innovative research program engages more than 225 scientists at UC Davis who work collaboratively to advance discovery of new tools to diagnose and treat cancer. Patients have access to leading-edge care, including immunotherapy and other targeted treatments. Its Office of Community Outreach and Engagement addresses disparities in cancer outcomes across diverse populations, and the cancer center provides comprehensive education and workforce development programs for the next generation of clinicians and scientists. For more information, visit cancer.ucdavis.edu.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley
The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Our Clubs serve 1,330 Napa and American Canyon youth every day after school at our Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse, Club 1515 Teen Center, and 6 additional school-based locations. We provide youth ages 6-18 with a safe, positive place after school, during most holiday breaks, and throughout summer. Key programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
About ZD Wines
ZD Wines is owned and operated by the deLeuze family, who is dedicated to producing world-class wines, sustainable winemaking, and giving back to the community. Located in the Rutherford region of the Napa Valley, the winery and hospitality center offer panoramic valley views of premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards and the Mayacamas mountain range to the west. The deLeuze family produces wines from their certified organic vineyards in the Rutherford and Carneros regions, as well as organic vineyards in Napa, Santa Barbara, Monterey, and Sonoma. With innovative winemaking practices, they produce wines of quality, consistency, and style. ZD Wines celebrates over 50 years of winemaking and can be found online at http://www.zdwines.com and @ZDWines on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
