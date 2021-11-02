WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 30 years, Worcester PTS has provided exceptional care to patients in the Greater Worcester with clinical expertise in sports medicine, post-op care, vestibular rehab, aquatic therapy, and work conditioning. This long-standing practice has leveraged its strong team of physical therapists and innovative 10,000 sq. ft. location to serve thousands of patients in Central Massachusetts. WPT and Cypress Health Partners have tremendous alignment of core values, placing exceptional patient experience and hands-on patient care at the core of their organizations.
"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Central Massachusetts and the Worcester market with a partner that has longstanding ties to a great community and a storied history of delivering great care," says Dr. Steve Windwer, founder, and CEO of Cypress Health Partners. "We look forward to supporting Tom Willett and his team as they continue to provide excellent patient care."
"Joining the Bay State Physical Therapy network and the Cypress Health Partners family will further support our team in delivering exceptional care to patients. We are excited to partner with a respected organization and we look forward to what the future has in store for us," says Thomas Willett, PT, founder of Worcester PTS and current Managing Partner of Bay State Physical Therapy in Worcester.
About Cypress Health Partners
Cypress Health Partners ("CHP"), headquartered in Braintree, MA is the largest network of physical therapy and chiropractic clinics in New England. Our scale allows us to offer our clinics the resources and support they need to thrive and deliver the best possible patient experience. As we grow, we are guided by a vision that physical therapy and chiropractic treatments should be at the core of musculoskeletal health, and that we have the responsibility help our communities live healthier and more fulfilling lives, while reducing healthcare costs and reliance on opioids to treat pain.
