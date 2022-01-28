NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism has launched the "Cyprus From An Adventurous Point Of View" tourism campaign for 2022. The campaign aims at inviting sports enthusiasts to visit Cyprus and explore an abundance of outdoor pursuits.
Each adventure can be enjoyed all year round, as Cyprus is blessed with a subtropical Mediterranean climate and more than 300 days of sunshine. A sensational video and three accompanying articles offer viewers and readers a glimpse into the Mediterranean island's wealth of adventure activities on an enchanting and diverse natural landscape.
Every year, Cyprus welcomes thousands of visitors from around the world and Germany who wishes to enjoy its golden beaches with their crystal-clear waters, the impressive historical and cultural sites, and of course the diverse culinary traditions, all combined with the renowned, warm Cypriot hospitality.
Yet for 2022, the Cyprus Tourism Campaign aspires to address sports lovers and showcase that Cyprus is much more than a sunny beach resort steeped in history. It is also a unique, adventure-packed holiday destination where visitors can experience fascinating, year-round sports activities and off-the-beaten-track adventures, filling their suitcases with unforgettable memories.
Water sports, hiking, climbing and cycling are just a few of the ample activities through which Cyprus' guests can awaken their most adventurous side and explore the island's hidden gems.
"Cyprus is a highly diverse destination, a fusion of Mediterranean cultures and a loving island that embraces all who want to visit it."
Savvas Perdios, Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism
Visit the official portal of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism visitcyprus.com to learn more about the outdoor experiences the island has to offer, as well as the upcoming events and must-visit attractions.
