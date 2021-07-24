FRISCO, Texas, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Give & Go, a non-profit organization developed to be a resource and promote the game of soccer to African-American youth student athletes excelled on the pitch this past weekend with seven of its members winning the ECNL U14 National Championship with Solar Soccer Club.
This past weekend, at the ECNL National Championship games in Richmond VA, the Solar ECNL U14 demonstrated why they were the best in their age bracket in the nation this year, showcasing a culturally diverse team that displayed skills, speed, toughness and soccer IQ. Solar Soccer Club U14 girls soared to national championship status, beating teams such as Tennessee, MVLA, Matchfit and Utah Avalanche in Tampa, FL at the quarter-finals to continue to the Semi-finals in Richmond, VA, where they were able to continue their winning streak against, LAFC Slammers and SoCal Blues, two of the best California teams.
Members of Team Give & Go, including Coda Jones, Zoe Matthews, London Young, Kyla Dawn, Iriana Sarpy, Leah Negeri and Dezeriah Scott were huge contributors of Solar's successful season and ultimate national championship win.
"Team Give & Go is extremely proud of Solar's U14 ECNL National Championship win, showcasing members of Team Give & Go. Our mission has been to showcase and elevate the game of soccer among African Americans and to have seven players on one team, winning a national title gives us great satisfaction that progress is being made and the world is seeing the contributions that African Americans can make in the game of soccer," states Troy Jones, co-founder of Team Give & Go. "It's a privilege to have some of our girls receive this accolade and encourage others to participate in this sport."
Team Give & Go's mission is to highlight and become a resource for talented African-American and multicultural youth soccer players around the country. Team Give & Go provides African American & multicultural student soccer athletes with monetary resources, a support network and access to training, mentorship and information to begin or extend the lifespan of their athletic recreational and competitive seasons.
Solar Soccer Club, home of national champions, is recognized as one of the competitive top youth soccer clubs in the country. Solar has consistently developed diverse youth players who are now members of professional clubs or participate in national teams globally. 2021 has proven to be an extraordinary year diversity in the game of soccer for Solar.
Team Give & Go, established in 2018, provides resources, a support network and access to training, mentorship and information to promote & extend the lifespan of athletic recreational and competitive seasons for the African-American student athletes. Recognized as the only organization in the U.S. that focuses on the development and nurturing of young talented African American youth soccer players, Team Give & Go aims to close the gaps in the youth soccer industry for young African American soccer players.
For more information about Team Give & Go, partnering opportunities, or to donate please contact T. Lynn Jones at 510-773-4565 or email troy@teamgiveandgo.com
Media Contact
T. Lynn Jones, , Team Give & Go, 1 510-773-4492, troy@teamgiveandgo.com
SOURCE Team Give & Go