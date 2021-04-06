CAMPBELL, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Caputo Co., a privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm, has announced the grand opening of a newly renovated youth and adult soccer training facility located at 1650 Monterey Road in San Jose. The Park San Jose is located on a former restaurant site that totals 4,700 square feet and plans to offer youth soccer camps and clinics as well as adult soccer leagues and other community programs. Recently, Dan Caputo Co. completed the installation of new outdoor turf fields and executed a complete renovation of the facility's interior.
"We are excited to diversify our portfolio with this new acquisition, but most exciting is the opportunity to give back to our local community," said Phil Rolla, Executive Vice President of Dan Caputo Co. "This facility will provide state-of-the-art programs to our community, and we look forward to seeing players of all ages and their families enjoy the space for years to come."
"We are so grateful to Dan Caputo Co. for working side-by-side with us to create this premium training facility for our community," said Steve Sellers, co-founder of The Park San Jose. "We have dreamed about this for many years, and we would never have been given this opportunity if not for their team sharing our vision. Together, we are putting our community first and we are excited to settle into our new home turf."
A State-of-the-Art Training Facility
Dan Caputo Co. has installed two synthetic turf fields that can accommodate 5 vs. 5 matches and are complete with all field markings, built-in goals and outdoor lights.
Future site plans include the development of youth camps and clinics as well as adult and youth leagues. Washington also hopes to engage local high school and college programs throughout the region and develop camps and clinics for children with special needs or disabilities.
A Place to Call Home
The interior was completely renovated into an indoor gathering space that will offer after school programs and workout facilities for both youth and adults to enjoy, as well as movie nights and other family-focused activities.
Dan Caputo Co. installed new flooring and lighting throughout the property and fully refurbished the bathrooms. The building's exterior received new paint, fencing, gates and monument signage as well as updated landscaping. Extensive asphalt work was completed throughout the parking lot, and new outdoor lighting was also installed.
About Dan Caputo Co.
Dan Caputo Co. is a privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm that acquires, owns and operates opportunistic assets. Founded in 1931, the family-owned company began as a general contracting specialty firm and now manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial property in the Silicon Valley, Sacramento, Salinas and Salt Lake City. For additional information, please visit DCCO.net or call (408) 559-3300.
