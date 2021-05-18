GUELPH, Ontario, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danby Appliances, together with Jim Estill who is the owner and CEO of North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of compact appliances, announced today its efforts to assist in the support of physical activity with our youth population. Together they will be donating $10,000 to Recess Guardians.
Recess Guardians is a charitable organization that has helped hundreds of thousands of youth gain confidence in themselves by empowering all youth to be leaders in their schools and communities through play and physical activity. Due to Covid-19 our youth in the community have been hit hard with many summer activities and sports camps being put on hold or in some cases cancelled. To help support and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for our youth, Recess Guardians has launched the active8 kit which includes both sport and play equipment, together with programming to keep families and youth active and creating positive memories.
"I want to thank Jim Estill and Danby Appliances for their generous $10,000 donation to Recess Guardians. Families across Canada are in desperate need of resources and materials to run activities that promote safe and inclusive play. With this transformational gift, we can fill this void by bringing families the fun of summer camp right to their own backyard and make a positive impact on today's youth during these challenging times", said Mike McDonald, Recess Guardians Founder and CEO.
Covid-19 presents many challenges and anxieties. For parents and caregivers of school-aged children, daily lives are barely recognizable. Families are attempting to juggle work, life, and schooling from home, while trying to keep everyone healthy and happy. The benefits of physical activity for young people are widely recognized, and during Covid-19 moving more and sitting less is very important to help families maintain physical and mental health. Being confined to home means that young people, who are used to physical activity, after school activates, organized sport and outdoor play, have had to find a "new normal".
"With families having so many things to worry about during the pandemic, we are pleased to be able to help out to support physical activity for the youth in our community. At Danby Appliances this is another way for us to Do the Right Thing", said Jim Estill, Danby Owner and CEO.
