GUELPH, Ontario, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danby Appliances, together with Jim Estill who is the owner and CEO of North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of compact appliances, proudly sponsored the Royal City Inferno track event held on June 16, 2021, in Guelph, Ontario.
The Royal City Inferno meet, which is part of the Tokyo qualifying series, is the 3rd highest category meet in Canada. The results and placing at the event contribute greatly towards the points that athletes require to qualify for the Games through the World Athletics ranking system.
The competition is invitation only for Canada's elite track athletes who are striving for Olympic qualifications. This meet is recognized as one of the NACAC Category D meets that hold bonus points for Olympic qualifying and is the Royal City Athletics Club first edition of the Inferno.
"I want to thank Jim Estill and Danby Appliances for their generous sponsorship. With this financial support we can host world-class events for our distinguished athletes as part of the Royal City Athletics Club first edition of the Inferno. We were pleased with the participation of Canada's top athletes, including many Guelph athletes who are competing as they look to establish qualifying marks for Tokyo Olympics," said Paul Gales, Royal City Athletics Club Manager & Inferno Meet Director.
Danby proudly sponsored the men's 800m and women's 1500m with athletes in both events who have represented Canada on several national teams and global competitions. Congratulations to the winners of the meet, Robert Heppenstall in the men's 800m -1:48:05 and Lucia Stafford in the women's 1500m - 4:06:26, both with outstanding performances on the track.
"As one of Canada's most important track and field meets, we are pleased to be able to help to support this event in our community and congratulate all athletes who competed. At Danby Appliances this is another way for us to Do the Right Thing," said Jim Estill, Danby Owner and CEO.
