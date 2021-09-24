LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nick Sarnicola arrived at Democracy Preparatory Academy to speak to the students about entrepreneurship. This comes as no surprise after he donated $25,000 through his non-profit, Next Generation Entrepreneurs ("Next Gen"). Sarnicola is a lifestyle entrepreneur, sales leader, business catalyst, master team builder, and philanthropist with more than two decades of experience in building billion-dollar sales teams and transforming aspiring professionals into multi-millionaire entrepreneurs.
In 2016, Sarnicola donated $200,000 as a permanent endowment to start the Rooks-Sarnicola Entrepreneurial Institute in West Michigan which currently supports seed capital to aspiring entrepreneurs attending the institute while attempting to kickstart a new business. Part of the endowment supports the school in continually empowering young entrepreneurs in the inter-cities with business funds, ongoing education, training and mentorship.
Now, Sarnicola wants to continue supporting aspiring entrepreneurs through the Democracy Preparatory Academy. Through a motivational delivery to the students on May 19th at 10am, Sarnicola will personally give an introduction to entrepreneurship and provide a powerful display of the values and soft skills necessary to become a successful entrepreneur.
"My greatest passion is to teach the subject of entrepreneurship and support those who innovate companies that can also create social impact in some way," said Sarnicola, Founder of Next Gen. "My business partner, Blake Mallen and I started as 19-year-old entrepreneurs who self-taught ourselves everything when it came to building billion-dollar brands. But, we wish we had had the education, training and support early on to help set us up for success. So, we're doing everything we can to support vision-driven entrepreneurs at the beginning of their journey and give them short-cuts to success. It's the whole reason why Next Gen was born."
Next Gen was founded by Sarnicola in 2011 who initially donated $1 million to help educate, equip and financially support the next generation of entrepreneurs in starting businesses. In 2016, it partnered with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) to collaborate on offering summer camps, after-school programs and in-school entrepreneurial curriculum designed to empower youth to turn business dreams into realities.
"A lot of us growing up weren't educated or encouraged to become entrepreneurs and were instead pressured to pursue the 'traditional' path of graduating college, getting a corporate job and working our way up from the bottom," said Blake Mallen, Next Gen Advisory Board Member. "Our vision is to inspire and support passionate, talented college students like Jake and Cody to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams now, instead of getting stuck on a career path that doesn't serve them."
To help support a young entrepreneur through the Next Gen's educational workshops, training programs and seed capital investments, visit http://www.thenextgen.org.
About Nick Sarnicola and Blake Mallen
Nick Sarnicola and Blake Mallen are the Co-Founders of two global lifestyle brands, Vi and Liv, providing platforms that power health transformations, inspire people to turn their "Bucket List" into a "Liv List," and create social impact worldwide. They are noted keynote speakers and are featured in industry publications on the topics of entrepreneurship, leadership and personal growth. Nex Gen Info: http://thenextgen.org/ Connect @nicksarnicola and @blakemallen.
Media Contact
Patrick Adams, Next Generation Entrepreneurs, +1 (616) 828-9472, office@thenextgen.org
SOURCE Next Generation Entrepreneurs