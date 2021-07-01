NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singer, songwriter, and producer Denise Stefanie announced the release tomorrow of her new single, "All In," in support of Race for RP and the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation (RP Foundation). The powerful piece, written, composed, and performed by Stefanie, aims to raise awareness and advance research for the rare autoimmune disease.
Stefanie, an accomplished artist who has performed across the United States and around the world as a singer, musical star, and lead vocalist with Cirque du Soleil, enlisted the Macedonia Symphony for the instrumental portion of the song. The accompanying music video, which she also directed, features footage of Race for RP drivers, race car driver supporters, and team members.
Proceeds from "All In" will support RP Foundation-funded research initiatives in a variety of academic and clinical settings, with the goal of conducting ground-breaking research while providing patients with comprehensive multi-disciplinary evaluations and treatment options for relapsing polychondritis.
"I wanted to create a powerful anthem for anyone facing a challenge, inclusive of race car drivers before a race and especially patients diagnosed with RP," said Denise Stephanie. "I feel "All In" truly embodies those who know and represent Race for RP – those whose passion is never lacking and whose dreams can never be too big. It's incredibly exciting to think of the fire this song could ignite in so many, and as an artist, you can't ask for more. Thank you to Race for RP for inspiring this project."
David Bammert, President and Co-Director of the RP Foundation, added, "Denise has captured the "all in" spirit of not only our Race for RP drivers, who give 100% for every race, but also our research partners, supporters, and RP patients across the world. We are "all in" for accelerating research that leads to profound and powerful advances in the diagnosis, treatment and management of patients with autoimmune diseases like RP, and, hopefully, the discovery of a cure."
"All In" will be available for download on iTunes, streaming on Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and other platforms, and the music video will be available for viewing on YouTube.
For more information about relapsing polychondritis, the RP Foundation, and the Race for RP, please visit https://www.polychondritis.org and https://www.raceforrp.org. For all general and media inquiries, please contact David Bammert at (906) 869-3962 or dbammert@polychondritis.org.
