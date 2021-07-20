NOVATO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Espin Bikes announces the launch of its new, special limited run electric bike, Aero. Created for riders who enjoy the simplicity of a single geared bike but desire the benefits of an e-bike, Aero offers high performance in a simple and sleek design at an affordable price of just $1399 USD.

A commuting machine without the bulk found in most ebikes (just 44 lbs), Aero is a Class 1 pedal assist e-bike that offers smooth riding - up to 20 mph - for daily commutes. With a 350 watt nominal / 500 watt peak geared hub motor it can go up to 30 miles on one charge, and the battery itself - hidden from view - charges in just 3 hours.

Aero is the perfect e-bike for riders who want it all: convenience, style, and performance. Espin went a step further to design this new addition with custom crafted parts including Custom alloy cranks 170 mm, 44T Chainring Front/Rear w/160mm Rotor, offering low maintenance and silent operation. That drive feeds into a SY 350W, Rear Mounted Geared Hub.

Aero is a special limited run production direct to consumer on Espin's website www.espinbikes.com and is available now! The e-bike retails for $1399 and is available in Forest Green or Smoke Gray. Espin is offering a 3-year Espin Care warranty for 99 cents, valued at $149. Espin Care is its extended coverage plan specifically for Espin e-bikes, including accidental damage protection from day 1 of delivery, and covers repairs or replacements.

About Espin: Founded in 2015, Espin Bikes is on a mission to provide better commuter experiences and greater access to sustainable commuting options. The company offers quality electric bikes at competitive pricing. Espin has created five designer e-bike models for commuter, city, sport, trail, and all terrain riding: Sport, Flow, Nero, Nesta, and its latest model, Aero. Learn more about Espin Bikes at www.espinbikes.com.

