FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickies, the global workwear brand and original apparel of choice for skateboarders, announces the launch of an exclusive signature collection with professional skateboarder and Dickies Skateboarding team rider, Jamie Foy. The Dickies x Jamie Foy Pro Collection features a retro throwback inspired aesthetic that honors Jamie's Florida roots.
Skateboarders find the durability of Dickies apparel essential to for skateboarding and the brand's iconic work pant, the 874®, has been a staple in the culture for decades. Foy, who was named Thrasher Magazine's Skater of the Year in 2017, became a member of the Dickies Skateboarding team in 2018 and is now expanding on an already well-established partnership.
Growing up outside of Miami, Foy's collection pulls its inspiration from his Florida roots, the Latin and Caribbean culture that surrounded him and classic Dickies staples including work pants, work shirts, t-shirts, and hooded sweatshirts. The apparel collection captures Foy's lifestyle, combining colorful Havana Heights-inspired graphics, throwback prints and silhouettes, and a retro orange, maroon and green color palette.
"I've been surrounded by south Florida's culture all my life and there's so many great artists who've inspired me and their work developed my own eye for graphics and style," said Foy. "I went from wearing Dickies since I was young to riding with the team and now I have my own Dickies collection, that's unreal."
The collection is available for purchase internationally via Dickies.com. For more information on the Dickies Skateboarding team, follow @dickiesskate on Instagram.
About the Dickies® Brand
Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.
About Jamie Foy
Picking up his first board at one year old, Jamie has quickly become one of the biggest skateboarders in the world. Turning pro quickly in 2016, Jamie took 2017 by storm, releasing two video parts in "Deathwish Part One" for Deathwish Skateboards and "The Flat Earth" directed by Ty Evans. He topped off 2017 by achieving one of the most sought-after recognitions in skateboarding, Thrasher's Skater of the Year.
