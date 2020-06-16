PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be expanding its nationwide footprint with the opening of two new concept stores – OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods and DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse.
Following the opening of three clearance centers last year in in Utica, MI, Spartanburg, SC and Racine WI, DICK'S is expanding its footprint of outlet and clearance stores to provide access to some of the nation's most-popular athletic brands at great prices in additional communities across the country. With these openings, DICK'S will have 11 outlet and clearance centers open in nine different states.
OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will offer an expansive assortment of apparel, footwear and equipment at up to 75% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour and other brands customers have enjoyed shopping for at DICK'S locations for many years. New markdowns will be added throughout the year, keeping inventory at these outlet centers fresh for shoppers.
Three stores will be opening tomorrow in Connecticut, Maryland and Pennsylvania with plans to operate in these communities for the foreseeable future.
OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods
City/State
Store Location
Opening Date
Plainville, CT
Connecticut Commons
280 New Britain Avenue
Plainville, CT 06062
June 17, 2020
Hagerstown, MD
The Center At Hagerstown
17780 Garland Groh Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
June 17, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
Liberty Plaza
20 Franklin Mills Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19154
June 24, 2020
OVERTIME stores will be open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit dicks.com/Overtime for additional details and information.
In addition, the Company is also opening five DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations, which will offer deeper discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands at up to 90% off. These clearance stores will provide a temporary pop-up-style shopping experience for customers in these communities over the next six months. Five Warehouse Sale locations are currently operational.
DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse
City/State
Store Location
Opening Date
Avon, IN
Gabel Crossing
214 Gable Crossing Drive
Avon, IN 46123
June 15, 2020
St. Peters, MO
The Crossing at Mid Rivers
321 Costco Way
St. Peters, MO 63376
June 15, 2020
North Olmstead, OH
Olmstead Plaza
4706 Great Northern Blvd.
North Olmstead, OH 44070
June 15, 2020
South Hills, PA
Village Square Mall
4000 Oxford Drive
Bethel Park, PA 15102
June 15, 2020
Brookfield, WI
18550 W. Bluemound Rd.
Brookfield, WI 53005
June 15, 2020
Warehouse stores will be open Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit dicks.com/Warehouse for additional details and information.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 2, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.
CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com