- Company ended the first quarter of 2020 in a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.5 billion - Consolidated same store sales for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 29.5%, driven by temporary store closures that started on March 18, 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 - eCommerce sales increased 110% during the first quarter of 2020, including new Curbside Contactless Pickup service, as compared to the first quarter of 2019 - Through the first four weeks of the second quarter of 2020, with 44% of its stores remaining closed on average, the Company's consolidated same store sales decreased only 4.0% - As of May 30, 2020, the Company has re-opened approximately 80% of its stores