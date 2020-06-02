PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020.
First Quarter Results
The Company reported a consolidated net loss for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020 of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. As a result of actions taken to support its teammates as well as impacts from its temporary store closures, the Company incurred approximately $62 million of pre-tax expenses, or $0.50 per diluted share, during the current quarter, including $34 million of teammate compensation and safety costs and $28 million of inventory write-downs. The Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of $57.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of $58.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. First quarter 2019 non-GAAP results exclude a non-cash asset impairment and the settlement of a litigation contingency. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 30.6% to approximately $1.33 billion. Consolidated same store sales decreased 29.5%, driven by temporary store closures that started on March 18, 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. First quarter 2019 consolidated same store sales were flat.
"Although the business environment of 2020 remains uncertain, DICK'S Sporting Goods is in a position of strength. We believe coming out of the current crisis, health and fitness will become even more important to the consumer. As the leader in the sporting goods retail sector, our relationships with key brands have never been stronger and we are in a great place to support this demand," said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our experienced management team has a history of successfully navigating difficult market cycles and remains fully committed to managing our business with a long-term view. Perhaps most importantly, our balance sheet is strong, and due to the actions taken when the pandemic first hit, we have enhanced liquidity to emerge from this crisis in an even stronger competitive position. Now, with confidence in our liquidity position and our stores re-opening, we can turn our attention to gaining market share for the remainder of 2020 and positioning our business for profitable growth in 2021."
Lauren R. Hobart, President, added, "Through March 10th our consolidated same store sales increased 7.9%, a clear indication that our strategies were working. Throughout the store closures we continued to serve our athletes online, and our eCommerce sales, including Curbside Contactless Pickup, were tremendous, increasing 210% since we temporarily closed our stores through the end of the first quarter."
Ms. Hobart continued, "As we re-open our stores, the health and safety of our teammates and athletes is our highest priority, and we are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as federal, state and local authorities. We are pleased with how our athletes have responded to these measures. Through the first four weeks of the second quarter our consolidated same store sales have decreased only 4.0%, representing a progressive recovery as we re-open our stores and maintain strong sales momentum in our eCommerce business, which has increased over 250%."
eCommerce Sales
eCommerce sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased 110%, including Curbside Contactless Pickup. eCommerce penetration for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately 39% of total net sales, compared to approximately 13% during the first quarter of 2019. Following the Company's temporary store closures through the end of the first quarter of 2020, eCommerce sales increased 210%.
Balance Sheet
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company proactively addressed its liquidity needs during the first quarter of 2020 through two transactions. In March, the Company amended its revolving credit facility to add $255 million of borrowing capacity, bringing total capacity to $1.855 billion. In April, the Company issued $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes, which added over $500 million of net proceeds to our cash position.
The Company ended the first quarter of 2020 with $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 billion in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Total inventory decreased 2.1% at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Capital Allocation
As previously announced during the quarter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has temporarily suspended its share repurchase programs and quarterly dividend program. As its business continues to stabilize, the Company may resume opportunistic share repurchases under its existing authorizations of $1,031 million.
The Company paid previously declared quarterly dividends of $0.3125 per share on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the end of business on March 20, 2020.
Full Year 2020 Outlook
As previously announced on March 19, 2020, the Company withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook. The Company is not providing an updated outlook at this time.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
% of
Sales(2)
May 4,
% of
Sales(2)
Net sales
$
1,333,228
100.00
%
$
1,920,677
100.00
%
Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and
1,113,900
83.55
1,356,868
70.65
GROSS PROFIT
219,328
16.45
563,809
29.35
Selling, general and administrative expenses
403,221
30.24
487,158
25.36
Pre-opening expenses
2,280
0.17
578
0.03
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(186,173)
(13.96)
76,073
3.96
Interest expense
8,045
0.60
3,081
0.16
Other expense (income)
13,522
1.01
(6,738)
(0.35)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(207,740)
(15.58)
79,730
4.15
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(64,318)
(4.82)
22,205
1.16
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(143,422)
(10.76)
%
$
57,525
3.00
%
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
(1.71)
$
0.62
Diluted
$
(1.71)
$
0.61
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
Basic
83,734
92,887
Diluted
83,734
94,388
(1)
Cost of goods sold includes: the cost of merchandise (inclusive of vendor allowances, inventory shrinkage and inventory write-downs for the lower of cost and net realizable value); freight; distribution; shipping; and store occupancy costs. The Company defines merchandise margin as net sales less the cost of merchandise sold.
(2)
Column does not add due to rounding
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(Dollars in thousands)
May 2,
May 4,
February 1,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,484,004
$
92,423
$
69,334
Accounts receivable, net
100,895
52,382
53,173
Income taxes receivable
56,291
4,435
5,762
Inventories, net
2,096,964
2,142,022
2,202,275
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
102,249
148,442
79,472
Total current assets
3,840,403
2,439,704
2,410,016
Property and equipment, net
1,369,873
1,478,910
1,415,728
Operating lease assets
2,260,189
2,484,660
2,313,846
Intangible assets, net
93,676
128,563
94,768
Goodwill
245,857
250,476
245,857
Deferred income taxes
14,263
12,858
14,412
Other
128,289
116,823
133,933
TOTAL ASSETS
$
7,952,550
$
6,911,994
$
6,628,560
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
844,991
$
932,055
$
1,001,589
Accrued expenses
317,026
320,603
415,501
Operating lease liabilities
505,678
367,768
422,970
Income taxes payable
2,062
38,772
10,455
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
217,223
196,190
225,959
Total current liabilities
1,886,980
1,855,388
2,076,474
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Revolving credit borrowings
1,429,000
369,500
224,100
Convertible senior notes
398,121
—
—
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,428,133
2,683,561
2,453,346
Deferred income taxes
4,362
8,073
9,187
Other long-term liabilities
133,929
169,437
133,855
Total long-term liabilities
4,393,545
3,230,571
2,820,488
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
598
668
593
Class B common stock
243
245
243
Additional paid-in capital
1,364,568
1,220,543
1,253,867
Retained earnings
2,475,065
2,478,129
2,645,281
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(183)
(139)
(120)
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,168,266)
(1,873,411)
(2,168,266)
Total stockholders' equity
1,672,025
1,826,035
1,731,598
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
7,952,550
$
6,911,994
$
6,628,560
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(Dollars in thousands)
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
May 4,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$
(143,422)
$
57,525
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization, and other
86,081
82,604
Amortization of discount on convertible notes
1,094
—
Non-cash lease costs
69,560
(16,580)
Deferred income taxes
(4,676)
(720)
Stock-based compensation
9,235
11,907
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(14,745)
(15,433)
Inventories
105,311
(317,326)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(13,190)
(7,983)
Accounts payable
(167,707)
22,531
Accrued expenses
(90,047)
(43,100)
Income taxes payable / receivable
(58,922)
20,330
Deferred construction allowances
8,638
16,387
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
(2,063)
(32,294)
Net cash used in operating activities
(214,853)
(222,152)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(59,591)
(46,882)
Net cash used in investing activities
(59,591)
(46,882)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Revolving credit borrowings
1,291,700
635,300
Revolving credit repayments
(86,800)
(265,800)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
575,000
—
Payments for purchase of bond hedges
(161,057)
—
Proceeds from issuance of warrants
105,225
—
Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance
(14,341)
—
Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(199)
(1,330)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
213
Minimum tax withholding requirements
(3,390)
(5,859)
Cash paid for treasury stock
—
(107,305)
Cash dividend paid to stockholders
(28,070)
(27,012)
Increase in bank overdraft
11,109
19,616
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,689,177
247,823
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(63)
(19)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,414,670
(21,230)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
69,334
113,653
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
1,484,004
$
92,423
Store Count and Square Footage
The stores that opened during the first quarter of 2020 are as follows:
Store
Market
Concept
Tyler, TX
Longview
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham
Golf Galaxy
Warwick, RI
Providence
Golf Galaxy
The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:
Store Count:
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
DICK'S Sporting
Specialty
Total
DICK'S Sporting
Specialty
Total
Beginning stores
726
124
850
729
130
859
Q1 New stores
1
2
3
—
1
1
Closed stores
1
1
2
2
—
2
Ending stores
726
125
851
727
131
858
Relocated stores
3
1
4
1
—
1
Square Footage:
(in millions)
DICK'S Sporting
Specialty Concept
Total (2)
Q1 2019
38.6
3.7
42.2
Q2 2019
38.6
3.7
42.3
Q3 2019
38.8
3.4
42.2
Q4 2019
38.5
3.4
41.8
Q1 2020
38.4
3.4
41.8
(1)
Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and clearance stores. In some markets the Company operates DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to its specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. The Company refers to this format as a "combo store" and includes combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of May 2, 2020, the Company operated 26 combo stores.
(2)
Column may not add due to rounding.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2019
Selling, general
Income
Net income (3)
Earnings
GAAP Basis
$
487,158
$
79,730
$
57,525
$
0.61
% of Net Sales
25.36
%
4.15
%
3.00
%
Non-cash asset impairment (1)
(7,623)
7,623
5,641
Litigation contingency settlement (2)
6,411
(6,411)
(4,744)
Non-GAAP Basis
$
485,946
$
80,942
$
58,422
$
0.62
% of Net Sales
25.30
%
4.21
%
3.04
%
(1)
Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.
(2)
Settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.
(3)
The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.
Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures
The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures,
13 Weeks Ended
May 2,
May 4,
Gross capital expenditures
$
(59,591)
$
(46,882)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
—
—
Deferred construction allowances
8,638
16,387
Construction allowance receipts
—
—
Net capital expenditures
$
(50,953)
$
(30,495)