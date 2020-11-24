- Third quarter 2020 earnings per diluted share of $1.84 increased 179% versus $0.66 per diluted share in the prior year; on a non-GAAP basis, earnings per diluted share of $2.01 increased 287% versus $0.52 per diluted share in the prior year - eCommerce sales increased 95% during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 - Brick-and-mortar same store sales increased double-digits during the third quarter of 2020, the Company's best performance since going public nearly two decades ago - Company is in a strong financial position, ending the quarter with nearly $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility