NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Lehigh River At Lehighton affecting Carbon County. Lehigh River At Walnutport affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Lehigh River At Bethlehem affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. For the Lehigh River...including Lehighton, Walnutport, Bethlehem... Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Lehigh River At Walnutport. * Until late Thursday night. * At 11:16 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:16 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Minor flooding begins downstream at Catasaqua and Hokendaqua. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding begins just downstream from the Slatington Walnutport Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 03/11/2011. && Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lehigh River Walnutport 8.0 11.6 Wed 11 pm ED 7.2 5.8 MSG &&