Discover Denton, the official destination marketing organization for Denton, Texas, is proud to announce that it will be the primary sponsor of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Tommy Joe Martins for Martins Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.
Discover Denton will leverage its first NASCAR sponsorship to promote the launch of their new website, DiscoverDenton.com, and is utilizing a car design that mirrors the aesthetic of the new website. Discover Denton's online presence aims to inspire the public to choose Denton as their next travel and meeting destination by highlighting notable, vibrant attractions that deliver authentic and memorable experiences. The new mobile-first site provides an exciting experience for users to discover Denton's hotels, attractions, restaurants, breweries, live music, arts, shopping, sports, recreation and more.
"There has always been a strong connection between NASCAR and Denton, especially with our close proximity to Texas Motor Speedway," said Mike Pistana, Vice President of Discover Denton. "We are excited to work with Tommy Joe Martins and Martins Motorsports to engage our shared fans. When this opportunity presented itself, we knew that it would be a remarkable way to launch our new site and drive increased awareness of our destination."
"Denton is a perfect getaway," said Tommy Joe Martins. "I love spending time in the city —it's a great place to relax and unwind, especially after a long day at Texas Motor Speedway. I'm beyond excited to be part of the Discover Denton family and can't wait to work with them on some exceptional content that introduces Denton to a much broader audience."
The partnership will help further cement Denton as a premier travel destination in north Texas. The development of motorsports tourism in Denton Texas has always been of strategic importance, as Denton is conveniently located just a short drive north of Texas Motor Speedway. With over 2,500 hotel rooms and 100,000+ square feet of meeting space to accommodate groups of all sizes, Denton is the ideal destination for race fans, teams and sponsors.
To reserve your hotel room for NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, June 12-13, or NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, October 16-17, at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit DiscoverDenton.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
About Discover Denton, Texas
Discover Denton, a division of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the city of Denton, Texas. Their mission is to market and promote Denton in order to generate demand for the destination, creating a positive economic impact for the community. With a world-class music and arts scene and known for being home to the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, Denton is a town where hip intersects with historic. Just a quick drive from Dallas-Fort Worth, the city is surrounded by vast outdoor spaces, craft breweries, unique shopping experiences, and a vibrant historic downtown square. For further information on Denton, please visit discoverdenton.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
About Martins Motorsports
Martins Motorsports was founded in 2009 and has competed in both the NASCAR Truck and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Driver Tommy Joe Martins posted a career best top 20 finish in the 2020 Xfinity Series Driver Points and will compete full time again for the team in 2021 in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro.
jessica@discoverdenton.com
