The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Utah Utes Welcomed at Disneyland Resort Before Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day: The head football coaches and select players from the teams pose for a photo with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park, in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021. The teams made their first stop on the way to the 2022 Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X in Pasadena, Calif., with a visit to the Disneyland Resort. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)